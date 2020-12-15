Rob Liefeld to reboot Archie Comics' Shield and Mighty Crusaders in 2021

Rob Liefeld has signed on to "reimagine" Archie Comics' superhero universe in a new 2021 event series titled Mighty Crusaders.

"I've been chomping at the bit to work with the folks at Archie and do something with these legendary characters," Liefeld says in the announcement. "The Shield is the first patriotic comic book icon, pre-dating Captain America. These are the original comic book superheroes, with a glorious history behind them. I'm so psyched to tell this story and turn my fans on to these characters!"

Liefeld's Mighty Crusaders will include the Shield, as well as the Comet, the Jaguar, Fly-Girl, and more. He has a bit of history in revamping comic book characters, including the New Mutants, Captain America, and Snake-Eyes.

Archie Comics is framing Liefeld's Mighty Crusaders project as "an important, vital first step toward reintroducing Archie's essential superhero IP to a modern readership and viewership."

"Rob's work has always been dynamic, in terms of storytelling, action, character, and style. One of my earliest comic book memories was picking up a copy of X-Force #1 and being completely enamored," Archie Comics' co-president Alex Segura says.

"To have Rob bring that same energy and fearless creativity to Archie's stable of superhero characters is a dream come true. I'm so excited for people to read these stories, and to show everyone why heroes like the Shield, Jaguar, Comet, Fly-Girl, and others matter more today than ever before."

Archie Comics hasn't shared any details on Mighty Crusaders' story or release date.

