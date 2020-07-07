Rise of the Tomb Raider Challenge Tomb walkthrough guide

As you make your way through this Lara Croft adventure it absolutely lives up to its crypt looting name, thanks to the Rise of the Tomb Raider Challenge Tombs you can discover and explore. These are generally found in the larger open areas in Rise of the Tomb Raider, but actually making your way inside them and solving the puzzles within is a tricky business, and that's why we put this guide together. Read on and we'll show you where to location all nine of the bonus tombs, as well as provide a Rise of the Tomb Raider Challenge Tomb walkthrough for each one so you can tick them off your list.

Need help finding the many, many collectibles in Lara's latest adventure? See our Rise of the Tomb Raider relic, mural, and document locations guide for help. And if you're having trouble completing some of the game's optional objectives, check out our Rise of the Tomb Raider challenges guide.

Glacial Cavern - Ice Ship

You can't miss this one - there's a giant flippin' Mongolian warship embedded in the ice that Lara points out. Continue up the path, then leap to the ledge inside the next cavern to see the ship in all its glory. Take a running leap off the plank and hoist yourself onto the vertical mast.

Use the crank here to lower a frozen ornament, and be sure to grab the Document to the right. Climb the higher mast and walk out over the chasm, then leap to dangling ornament to crash through the ice on the nearby wall. Now you can climb the oars to the higher ledge.

