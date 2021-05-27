RIG 700 Pro HX wireless headset review: "Lightweight, crystal clear, and comfortable"

3D Dolby Atmos sound will submerse you in your game and the lightweight wireless headset will keep you there for hours

At first glance, the RIG 700 Pro HX wireless looks like a lesser version of the wired RIG 500 Pro (which was a decent contender for best Xbox One headset 'back in the day'). There's no matte black steel headband, but a plastic one instead, and the earcups don't feature the futuristic honeycomb-esque design, but are far more simple. However, that simplistic design means the 700 Pro HX is ultra-lightweight (just 241 grams, or half a pound) and can be worn comfortably for hours - and you'll want to keep them on for that long because they sound great.

If you're on the market for one of the best Xbox Series X headsets, you'll want to take a closer look at the RIG 700 Pro HX, which is priced reasonably so it sits in the mid-range of headsets at $120. The increased cost compared to the RIG 500s (nearly double the price) is largely due to the wireless capabilities - but there's a significant improvement in the sound, as well which pushes them toward the best wireless gaming headset territory.

We got our hands on the RIG 700 Pro HX for Xbox and tested them out on the Xbox Series S. Here's how the headset stacked up. (The Xbox variant is defined by the 'HX' and is a GameStop exclusive.)

Design & Features

The RIG 700 Pro HX is, as we mentioned, incredibly lightweight, and that's thanks in large part to the plastic headband and earcups. The self-adjusting cushioned head strap can be adjusted for large, medium, and small sizing and offer a very comfortable fit for a seriously light headset. The dual-material ear cushions are breathable and comfortable - in short, these are more comfortable than the RIG 500s by quite a bit. This headset has a 20hz frequency response, 40mm drivers, and a uni-directional mic pick-up pattern.

(Image credit: RIG)

The RIG 700 Pro HX comes with a 2.4ghz wireless USB connector that plus right into the front of the Xbox Series S and offers up to 30ft/10m range. There is a small switch on the side of the USB stick that must be flipped to either console or PC headset for gaming mode, depending upon what you're using it for. If you don't flip the switch to the right platform, it won't work. I did notice that the first time I powered up my RIG 700 Pros, my wireless Xbox Series S controller disconnected and I had to reboot the system. This never happened again, however.

There are on-ear volume controls, game-chat balance, and a mute button that doesn't have any sort of light or sound that makes it clear whether you're muted or not. Toggling the mute button will make a noise, but I had trouble figuring out which sound meant 'on' and which meant 'off.' The mic can be easily removed to make muting and un-muting more clear.

Performance

This headset sounds pretty darn good - especially with the 3D Dolby Atmos sound. When playing Apex Legends, I found the weapon sounds to be especially crisp and satisfying, and I could easily identify where my enemies' footsteps spatially. Firing off a few rounds of my VK-47 Flatline before unleashing a smoke grenade and running away from an incoming enemy is incredibly satisfying, so much so my eyes widened with excitement when I dropped into my first Arenas match.

The volume control on the headset is very sensitive and effective, and the ability to turn a second dial to focus the volume more towards game chat or more towards game sound is super helpful, especially in games like Apex where game chat naturally can be a bit low. My teammates reported my mic was crisp and, I quote, "crystal clear."

(Image credit: RIG)

As a glasses wearer, I'm even more tuned into the pains of wearing a headset for lengthy periods of time, and I can happily say the 700 Pro HX is incredibly comfortable after hours of wear - more so than the heavier, wired counterpart. The headset boasts a 12-hour wireless battery life, and I haven't had to recharge it since its initial charge out of the box.

Again, the only issue I ran into was with the initial setup booting my Xbox Series X controller off of its connection, and the slightly confusing mute button. Otherwise, wearing these for multiple rounds of Arenas was a delight.

(Image credit: RIG)

Overall - should you buy it?

If you're looking for a mid-range wireless headset that boasts Dolby Atmos 3D audio for your Xbox Series X / S and PC, then the RIG 700 Pro HX is probably the headset for you. Lightweight, crystal clear, and comfortable, this is a solid headset that is clearly worth the increase in price from the 500s.

If you're a fan of shooters, especially battle royales like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone, this is a headset that will help you get a leg up over the competition. Trust me: the first four matches I played with this headset in Arenas on Apex, I won...easily.