Rick and Morty return – to promote Pringles at the Super Bowl

Rick and Morty season 4 may be some way away from returning to TV screens, but thankfully we have a small something to tide us over.

A new Super Bowl advert has been uploaded to the internet, and it sees Rick and Morty 'unintentionally' become the unwitting participants in promoting Pringles. As with the show, the advert features plenty of meta jokes and is animated by the Adult Swim team. Watch it above.

This isn't the first time Rick and Morty have teamed up with Pringles. Previously, Pickle Rick flavoured Pringles were released by the crisp company, and had a fun custom box based on the famous Rick and Morty episode.

Speaking about the partnership, Jill King of Adult Swim said: "Rick and Morty is the biggest comedy show around, so of course we were extremely excited about their first trip to the Big Game. With Pringles’ fun personality and devoted audience, there’s no better partner for Rick and Morty’s big debut."

Rick and Morty season 4 returns at an unknown date in the future.