Return to Monkey Island is a Switch console launch exclusive

Return to Monkey Island is out later this year and will be a Switch console launch exclusive.

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focused on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch titles. Nestled among the various trailers and announcements was a new look at Return to Monkey Island. The classic pirate-centric series showed off its dramatically different art style with a trailer narrated by none other than Guybrush Threepwood.

The protagonist promises that Return to Monkey Island will have everything a good swashbuckling adventure should, like ships, fights, love, treasure, and root beer. As well as all of the above, “This is a story about the time I finally found the secret of Monkey Island”, says Threepwoood.

Nintendo fans will be the first to walk the plank as the company revealed during the presentation that Return to Monkey Island will launch first for Switch. There's no word yet on an exact release date or what other consoles the game will be making its way onto. What we do know is that it's headed up by original series creator Ron Gilbert and will pick up where Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge left off.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo Direct Mini presentation, we got confirmation that a Persona 5 port is coming to Switch alongside Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3. Additionally, the brilliant Nier: Automata is making its way to Nintendo's platform this October. And what would a Nintendo event be without Mario? The company's most enduring mascot made an appearance in a new trailer for Mario + Rabbids: A Spark of Hope .