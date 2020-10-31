Respawn hints that Apex Legends will "probably become more than just a battle royale game"

Respawn Entertainment has hinted that it has big plans for its battle-royale, Apex Legends , suggesting we're "probably going to see the shooter becoming more than just a battle royale game".

“Right now we’re a battle royale game,” Apex Legends' game director, Chad Grenier, told Eurogamer (thanks VGC ). “I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love – how else can we use them?

“I think looking into the future, you’re probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these [limited time modes] and other ways to play. I think that’s a great starting point.”

In the same interview, Grenier also confirmed that the shooter's third map was originally designed as a concept for the still-not-confirmed-to-be-in-development, Titanfall 3 .

"At one point, there was a Titanfall 3 in the works after we launched Titanfall 2," Grenier said. "And Olympus wasn't called Olympus at the time, but that style of map was something that we were exploring for the next Titanfall game."

Apex Legends on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed , and will now launch next year in 2021, but the Steam version of Apex Legends will be launching next month on November 4. While tentatively planned for launch in Fall/Autumn 2020, Respawn has now pushed the port back to next year to make room for the Steam version and the launch of Season 7 next week. Talking of which…

"Apex Legends season 7 Ascension isn't just introducing a new map, a new legend, and a new mode of transportation – it feels bigger than that," we said in our Apex Legends season 7 hands-on preview . "The changes arriving this season are more all-encompassing than just newness, they feel more daring, and more willing to shift the meta or just completely throw it out in favor of a shiny new one. Naturally, these changes are more likely to be polarizing, but that's what you came here for."

ICYMI, dataminers recently discovered information of what they purport is a new unannounced mode for Apex Legends: Arenas Mode .