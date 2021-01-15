A bunch of Resident Evil voice actors got together to play Among Us on a Twitch stream and it was adorably chaotic.

Hosted by Nicole Tompkins, who voices Jill Valentine in Resident Evil 3, the Resi cast's Among Us game doesn't get rolling until about 40 minutes into the stream. That's because half the cast couldn't figure out how to join Tompkins' lobby, or how to change their name. For a while, the stream was just Tompkins gently explaining and re-explaining what to do like a very tired kindergarten teacher.

Here's who participated in the Resident Evil Among Us game:

Jolene Anderson - Ada Wong (Resident Evil: Damnation, Resident Evil 2)

Jeff Shine - Carlos (Resident Evil 3)

Stephanie Panisello - Redfield (Resident Evil 2)

D.C. Douglas - Albert Weskter (Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles)

Neil Newbon - Nikolai, Nemesis (Resident Evil 3)

Katie O'Hagan - Mia Winters (Resident Evil 7)

Chris Watson - Marvin Branagh (Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3)

Tompkins has to continuously explain how to play the game to many of the actors throughout the stream, so it's full of your favorite Resident Evil characters sounding incredibly confused. Watson gets disconnected in one round just to be the first to die in the second, and Shine and Newbon engage in a lengthy argument where Newbon accuses Shine of being the imposter based on "cold logic". "Let's not pretend you having any logic," Shine retorts.

The entire game sesh is predictably hilarious and laughably chaotic, and it's certainly worth a watch. What's more, it's almost certainly the closest we'll ever get to an Among Us/Resident Evil crossover.