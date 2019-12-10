The first Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer finally confirms the game's existence (and release date)

The first Resident Evil 3 Remake trailer has dropped on today's PlayStation State of Play live stream, confirming once and for all that this much rumored survival horror sequel from Capcom is officially on the way, with a release date of April 3 2020.

The trailer, which can be viewed in its entirety below, reveals that this reimagining of the 1999 classic will feature the return of the villainous abomination Nemesis alongside protagonists Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira.

Read more (Image credit: Capcom) The 20 best horror games of all time

As the trailer reveals, the original setting of Raccoon City will also once again be the backdrop to Capcom's reimagining of a 20 year old story, which follows the huge success of Resident Evil 2 Remake earlier this year.

We'll also be getting Resident Evil: Resistance, the asymmetric multiplayer spin-off formerly known as Project Resistance, as a free addition to anyone who purchases Resident Evil 3 Remake, which is a nice bonus.

Rumors of the Resident Evil 3 Remake have been doing the rounds for some weeks, culminating with the leak of the game's official artwork directly from the PlayStation Store itself.

Many were expecting a full reveal for the title at this week's Game Awards ceremony, but PlayStation announced its State of Play live stream over the weekend, which brought the news to our eyeballs even earlier than expected.

Check out the biggest new games of 2019 and beyond still on the way, or watch the video below for our latest episode of Dialogue Options.