Remnant: From the Ashes adds free Leto's Lab update with new dungeon

Remnant: From the Ashes released a new update titled Leto's Lab and it adds a new dungeon, bug fixes, quality of life improvements, tweaks to a few items, a new armor set and armor adjustments, and adjustments to some consumables. The substantive update is completely free for those who own Remnant: From the Ashes and is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Developer Gunfire Games revealed the Leto's Lab update in a brief new trailer that gives a tour of the new dungeon and the "horrors" of Leto's Lab. The dungeon can be accessed via the Ruined Earth biome in both the main campaign and the new Adventure Mode , and the new Leto's armor set is hidden somewhere within. "Explore this hidden laboratory and discover the dark secrets of Dr. Leto Apostolakis experiments. Take a trip through Leto's Lab and see if you can brave the horrors lurking within," reads the official description.

The update also brings a ton of bug fixes and quality of life improvements. On the latter, Gunfire writes, "There have been cases of player data (on PC) being corrupted online by "players of questionable intent". We've implemented the start of a system to help fix issues where data is affected and allowed people to avoid being stuck with altered data. We also fixed an oversight where Simulacrum wasn't dropping in Adventure Mode, reduced the minimum dead zone setting on console to 0, and also adjusted how pre-leveled gear drops and affects lower level players."

Finally, the Leto's Lab update balances the Adrenaline and Frenzy Dust consumables as well as the Flicker Cloak mod. Gunfire says to restart the game to download the update. Multiplayer games require all players to be up to date with this latest version of Remnant: From the Ashes.