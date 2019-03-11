Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies and games (March 11 - 17)

1. Fallout 76 roadmap begins on March 12, but can it redeem Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic MMO?

Fallout 76 had a rough start. Crashes, bugs, widespread disappointment...it was a bad time. But now Bethesda is doing its best to turn Fallout 76 into the kind of world its players won’t ever want to leave with its Roadmap. It all kicks off on March 12 with a “mythical beast” and a “lost generation of scouts”, and then on the same day brewing and distilling will enter the game, letting you create Nukashine which sounds like it’ll make your liver positively wince. But with new quests and vendors on the way, can the Roadmap redeem Fallout 76? Players were disappointed by the lack of emotional story in Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic MMO, and it’s probably going to be a long time before it lives up to everyone’s high expectations. We could be in for another Destiny-style teething period where the Fallout 76 of today is very, very different from the version we got at launch. Fingers crossed this Roadmap is the beginning of something beautiful, otherwise the wasteland is going to be absolutely dead, and not in a Deathclaw-on-a-rampage kinda way. Zoe Delahunty-Light

What: Fallout 76 Roadmap

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: March 12

2. Does this new science fiction movie have something to tell us about 2019's politics?

One glimpse at the trailer for Captive State, a new sci-fi movie from the director of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and it's clear this isn't just a movie about aliens. Sure, there are some threatening ETs in the form of The Legislature, an occupying alien force that seems to now rule over the human race. Set in a near future Chicago and with themes of political oppression, propaganda and human resistance, it feels horribly familiar, and more than just your usual laser guns and anal probes shenanigans. Ashton Sanders from Moonlight (an Oscars Best Picture winner) plays Gabriel, who joins the resistance, and John Goodman and The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga also star. Rachel Weber



What: Captive State

When: March 15

Where: Movie theaters

The 25 best sci-fi movies in the galaxy

3. Can The Division 2 fill the void Anthem has left behind?

We’ve all entertained the idea of being a secret sleeper agent waiting for activation, and now The Division 2 is here to make that dream come true. And all in the safety of your own home, so no turning up dead in a backwater Belarus motel room which is the more likely outcome of actually trying it in real life. In this happy safe pretend version your weird dream job you’re tasked with saving Washington from the chaos it’s descended into seven months after a viral epidemic brought the world to his knees. To do that you and up to three friends will be taking on co-op missions to restore order, take out militant survivalist groups, and grind for the best knee pads you can possibly afford. Developer Massive has been very vocal about his it’s taken everything it’s learned from the already good original to improve and build for this sequel. So if you like your looter shooters with a grounded, specs ops feel prepare to sign up. Leon Hurley

What: The Division 2

When: March 12

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

4. Has Netflix hit the right balance with its first, and very NSFW, adult animated anthology?

This week Netflix is bringing another must-watch series to our screens with its first adult animated anthology series, Love, Death and Robots. Executive produced by Gone Girl director David Fincher, Deadpool director Tim Miller, House of Cards producer Josh Donen, and newcomer Jennifer Miller, the streaming service has pulled together an impressive array of talent for a Netflix Original it calls a “visceral viewing experience”. Each episode focuses on a different story, including Hitler dying in a variety of comically fantastic ways (Alternate Histories), a gang of cyborg thieves on a heist (Blind Spot), a young couple finding a lost civilization in their freezer (Ice Age), a robot sightseeing tour of a post-apocalyptic city (Three Robots), a super-intelligent yogurt who tries to take over the world (When the Yogurt Took Over), and more. Do I really need to tell you anything else? Go watch it. Lauren O’Callaghan

What: Love, Death and Robots

When: March 15, 2019

Where: Netflix

The 25 best shows on Netflix for March 2019

5. Praise JVB! Queer Eye season 3 is here just in time to provide the world with some much-needed sunshine

I don't know about you, but watching the news is more depressing now than it ever has been. War, crime, poverty, climate change, politics… there's a lot there to feel down in the dumps about. So it's a joy when something like Queer Eye comes along and not only makes you feel better about humanity, but reminds you how important it is to love you. Yes, you. In season 3, the Fab Five are helping women, men, twins and more to help love themselves more, and you just know that you're going to want to binge watch the whole series in one go. Go on, treat yourself. You deserve it. Sam Loveridge

What: Queer Eye season 3

When: March 15

Where: Netflix

For more exciting TV times, check out our picks for the most anticipated new TV shows of 2019

Release Radar picks the best games, movies and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 10am BST.