Red Dead Redemption Liars and Cheats DLC detailed

Remember Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption? You know,GamesRadar’sGame of the Year (so far)? Whelp pardner, the third set of DLC, Liars and Cheats, has now been detailed and dated for September 21.

Aside from more characters, weapons and Achievements/Trophies, players are getting the content that was originally planned for as the fourth DLC release. Why? Rockstar says the situation is "due to the platform networks' restrictions on numbers of free packs we can give away." You may remember the first load of DLC, co-op missions, came as a free update, while the second, Legends and Killers, was paid. So do Sony and/or Microsoft only allow one free download per title? Weird.

The "Liars and Cheats" pack will cost 800 MS Points on Xbox Live and $9.99 on PSN. Here's Rockstar’s more detailed list of what will be included:

Multiplayer Poker and Liars' Dice Games

One of the most fan-requested features comes to multiplayer.

Multiplayer Horse Races

Ride out against your friends and foes online - with mounted combat guns blazing.

The Explosive Rifle

An devastatingly destructive new weapon with its own new single-player and multiplayer challenges.

7 New Gang Hideouts

Posse up and take on the new Hideouts together to level up quickly.

4 New Hunting Grounds

New Hunting Grounds are now visible on the map for all to see, with some of the most action-packed wildlife hunting yet.

Stronghold Competitive Multiplayer Mode

Teams take turns in attack and defense in multi-tiered Competitive games.

Posse Scoring and Leaderboards

Compare stats with other posses and compete to see who are the kings of the Free Roam frontier.

Plus, 15 additional multiplayer characters from the Red Dead Redemption storyline are being made available as multiplayer characters, and more all-new Achievements and Trophies.

Aug 27, 2010