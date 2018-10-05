Red Dead Redemption 2's PS4 exclusive content is split between single-player and Red Dead Online items

Way back in 2016, it was revealed that Red Dead Redemption 2 would have time-limited exclusive content for PS4 players. Last month, we learned these digital goodies would be coming to other platforms 30 days after it arrived on Sony's console. Today, we finally learn just what the Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 exclusive content actually is: a horse, a saddle, a gun, and a slick outfit.

Note that not all of these will be available at launch. As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, the PS4 exclusives are split between the single-player mode and Red Dead Online - the game's multiplayer mode - which launches in November. Here's what you'll get:

Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit (Red Dead Redemption 2)

Now if this ain't just the fanciest bit of fashion you'll wear in Red Dead Redemption 2. The PS Blog describes the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit as featuring "a wool-lined, long coat with custom, hand-tooled leather accents, a leather vest with ornate pattern details, stand wing-tip collar with black neckerchief, and custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips".

Wearing the right clothes will help you withstand weather conditions in RDR2, and the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit is described as "perfect for exploring the forests of Ambarino," so maybe it'll have some kind of woodland-related buffs?

Red Chestnut Arabian Horse (Red Dead Online)

A chestnut-colored beauty, the PS Blog says the Red Chestnut Arabian Horse is "a step up from the first tier of available horses" that possesses superior speed and handling. That said, without a frame of reference, it's hard to know just what that amounts to, and if everyone on PS4 uses this horse, it'll somewhat negate that feeling of uniqueness. But put in simple terms, this is a horse upgrade. It'll be available for use in multiplayer once Red Dead Online launches.

Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle (Red Dead Online)

Plop this unique saddle onto your trusty steed and you'll boost its health and stamina, which will make your horse tougher and faster. And, of course, you'll let everyone know you're a real tough dude because, well, it's right there in the name: this saddle is made out of alligator hide. Like the horse it comes with, this item is for Red Dead Online, and will go live when the multiplayer mode does.

High Roller Double-Action Revolver (Red Dead Online)

The High Roller Double-Action Revolver doesn't just look spiffy thanks to its engraved grip featuring a mix of playing card and skull motifs, it also possesses a higher rate of fire than other revolvers. You'll also get a unique playing card with this weapon, though no images were shared of what it looks like. Another multiplayer item, you'll be able to wield the High Roller when Red Dead Online launches.