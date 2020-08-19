Razer Viper Mini review: "In some ways, even better than the original"

Although it's slower than the original, this is still an improvement on the formula that's fitted with top-tier tech.

There's something endearing about mice like the Razer Viper Mini. Much like the Razer DeathAdder Mini , it takes the best gaming mouse for shooters and shrinks it down to size. As a 'baby' version of the full-fat alternative, it's kinda sweet. But that doesn't mean it's lesser. Much of what makes the Razer Viper great is present here.

Is it perfect? No. Certain features have had to be left behind. However, the Razer Viper Mini manages to carry over most of its predecessor's charm. In some ways, it's even better than the original.

Features

Essential info (Image credit: Razer) Price: $39.99 / £39.99

Form factor: Right-handed

DPI: 8,500

IPS: Up to 300

Switches: Razer Optical

Connectivity: Wired (Razer Speedflex)

Feet: 100% PTFE

Weight: 0.13lbs (61g)

Tested on an Nvidia RTX 2080Ti-powered gaming PC

On the face of it, the Razer Viper Mini is the same as the first Viper or the Razer Viper Ultimate . There are new Optical Switches for faster clicks, a focus on esports, a Speedflex cable for less drag, six programmable buttons, and 100% PTFE feet for smoother, quicker glides.

Yet it improves upon the concept in key ways. Firstly, it puts the DPI button front and center below the scroll wheel. This is a marked improvement. Because the original mouse had it on the underside, it was near-impossible to access in the middle of a game if you needed to make some adjustments. Secondly, it's even lighter. The Viper Mini is just 2.15oz (61g), making it a real featherweight device for using and a no-brainer for traveling. What's more, it adds under-lighting at the back and a more prominent logo.

Some elements have been lost, though. Unfortunately, this model can only manage 8,500 DPI, and it's not ambidextrous (there are only two buttons on the left-hand side). There are no grips on the flanks, either.

Design

The Viper is unlike anything else Razer is offering right now; instead of the smooth, complete shell you'd see on the likes of the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition or the Razer DeathAdder V2 , it's split into multiple parts via a cutout down the middle. This means the left and right clicks are separate to the chassis. It's also lacking the usual rubber or plastic grips on either side.

(Image credit: Razer)

However, certain things will be familiar. Specifically, the ridged scroll wheel is the same as the one you'll see on the DeathAdder range, while the RGB lighting isn't anything too out of the ordinary for modern Razer mice.

Performance

Despite a lower DPI score, the Razer Viper Mini performs well. It's the perfect size for those with smaller or medium-sized hands, and the lack of grips doesn't stop it feeling totally under control in action. Plus, the 100% PTFE feet offer smoother movements for twitch responses. Indeed, it seems like you barely have to move your hand to line up a headshot in the likes of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sure, the standard Viper and many competing mice are more responsive with a DPI of 16,000 and up. And it sucks that the Viper Mini can't match that, particularly with its emphasis on esports. But it'll still serve you well unless you're desperate for the most responsive, tournament-ready pointer.

(Image credit: Razer)

Plus, look on the bright side: it shares the Optical Switches of the full-size version. These operate via an infrared beam to register clicks, and that results in a blazingly quick 0.2-millisecond response time. This means that you can be faster on the trigger in shooters than many other players, and that isn't a feature to be sniffed at when fractions of a second make the difference between victory and defeat.

They're just plain nice to use, too, as the Razer Viper Mini's switches offer a crisp click and gratifying action regardless of whether you're throwing out orders in A Total War Saga: Troy or making your way through spreadsheets at work. The side buttons also offer an equally satisfying click, as does the DPI button (which I'm very glad to see on the top of the mouse instead of underneath).

Overall - should you buy it?

In general, it's a case of one step forward and one step back with the Razer Viper Mini. Although the DPI score is lower than I'd like, some big improvements over the original have been made for this smaller version. And that's where the crux of the matter is: this mouse is designed with a specific audience and purpose in mind, both of which it this the mark bang on with. What's more, it's pretty great value for the price.

If you want the best gaming mouse but don't fancy spending loads on it - and aren't fussed about having the fastest draw in the west - the Razer Viper Mini is an excellent choice. Those Optical Switches are to die for, too.

