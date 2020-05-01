Razer streaming gear is one for budding up and comers to seasoned pros, and everything in between. Even if you're just after some reliable, quality tech for communicating online with work, friends or family, Razer streaming gear is perfect. Proving that it can turn its hand to an enormous range of gaming tech apart from the best Razer gaming headsets that helped make its name, the gaming gear behemoth make some of the best streaming gear going.

Razer streaming gear is high-quality from the off, but also incorporates the all-important factor of ease of use. Its webcam, microphones, and capture cards are about as close to plug and play straight out of the box as you can get; but they're also some of the best you can get straight out of the box too, and have been tested and verified by some of the best and most prominent streamers from around the world. As a result, there's a reason the Razer Kiyo webcam, Razer Seiren microphone and Razer Ripsaw are so well known and carry such weight.

If you want your voice to sing, your picture to be crisp and vibrant and your stream to shine, then Razer's streaming gear has you covered. There isn't a plethora of Razer streaming gear to get lost in: it's straight-up simple and impossible to go wrong with. And 'go wrong' is actually a poor phrase to use, because whatever you choose you'll be flying, easily, crisply, and smoothly. And that makes our round-up of Razer streaming gear short and to the point; below you'll find a rundown of all the Razer streaming gear going and what makes each tick.

The best Razer streaming gear

Razer Kiyo

A brilliant and versatile camera

Display resolution: 1080p | Recording resolution: 1080p 30fps, 720p 60fps | FOV: 90 degrees | Special features: Built-in ring light

Ring light is immensely useful and flexible

Good saturation

Flexible recording options

Stylish in design and excellent in its function, the Razer Kiyo is a brilliant webcam for streaming - but also for every day and work use too.

What's immediately noticeable on the Kiyo is its built-in light ring. Good lighting is key to any stream, amateur or pro, so having a built-in light source in your webcam is incredibly useful and can make it great for recording in any lighting situations even pitch black. The light's intensity is easily adjusted by spinning the exterior dial around, giving a range of control over how you appear, and what's best for your environment. Speaking of what's best for you, it even comes in a range of familiar Razercolours - including quartz pink!

In terms of the actual, and all-important camera itself, the Razer Kiyo has a 1080p sensor that boasts excellent quality. It will capture pictures with great detail, sharpness, and clarity, and will do so quickly with an adept autofocus function. Specifically, in terms of what it can do, it can record at 1080p and 30fps or at 720p in 60fps, allowing flexibility and versatility. Combine all that with the companion app, Synapse, enabling some adjustment to levels and color and presentation to the Razer Kiyo's image, which is yet another string to its bow. All in this is an excellent bit of kit for any PC-bound communication generally, and a particularly brilliant one for streaming. I have one of these and I can't recommend it enough.

Razer Seiren X

A sleek, compact and top-performing microphone

Voltage: 5V | Polar patterns: Super-cardioid | Connectivity: USB | Frequency response: 20Hz-20,000Hz | Features: built-in shock mount, mute button, zero-latency 3.5 mm headphone monitoring port

Excellent, portable design

Brilliant cardioid performance

Plug-and-go setup

No other polar patterns

The Razer Seiren X has a simple but elegant form factor and will neatly sit on your desk as a piece of desk furniture when not in use. Its obelisk form is compact and uncomplicated, perfectly-cylindrical, and flat-topped, its smooth shell only punctuated by the button for muting the microphone and the volume dial.

Away from its excellent aesthetics and design though, the Seiren X has a built-in shock mount, and utilizes Razer’s fancy ‘super-cardioid’ pickup pattern, where sound is recorded at a tighter angle. Razer says this reduces unwanted background noise and allows you to deliver your voice loud and clear.

And the sound quality itself is excellent. From individual voice recordings for voice-overs to multiple people gathering around it for internet meetings and calls, it’s sound performance is excellent value and really oozes Razer's pedigree and qualities. This is great value for the performance and so we - and I, as I have one of these personally too - are happy to give this a solid recommendation to readers.

Razer Ripsaw HD

Stream on a budget, free from visual compromise

Resolution: 1080p streaming; 4K passthrough | Frame rate: 60fps | Interface: USB 3.0 | Works with: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

4K 60fps passthrough

Easy, hardware-based audio mixing

Lacks dedicated streaming software

Lack of older console support

What the Razer Ripsaw HD can offer is a capture card that does 4K passthrough while streaming games in 1080p. This is brilliant, as you are very unlikely to find a true 4K capture card for the same price, and if you have a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One X in particular, the Razer Ripsaw HD is your best bet to scratch that high-res streaming itch. (Remember, for reference, the PS4 Pro's internal Share button and function will only record at a maximum of 1080p at 30fps.) A big plus point on top of this is that the Razer Ripsaw HD eliminates the hurdle of software-based audio mixing. You can mix audio, "hassle-free," using the hardwired mic and headphone jacks.

Unfortunately, the Razer Ripsaw HD does not come with its own streaming software, which is a big down point in our eyes; a shame, considering how easy the actual unit is to use and sort out. Therefore, to stream in 1080p as advertised, you'll have to plump for a premium membership with XSplit or rely on the less-intuitive and slightly less-reliable, but free, Open Broadcasting Software (OBS). On top of that, unlike the original Razer Ripsaw, this one doesn't support older consoles without a small collection of adapters.

Overall, however, it's a stellar bit of kit to get into your setup and does punch well above its weight for its price tag.