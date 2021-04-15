Rainbow Six Siege players can now play as Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty are coming to Rainbow Six Siege.

Ubisoft announced the crossover yesterday, which introduces a Pickle Rick and Gromflomites inspired bundle to the game.

The crossover, which was announced via an elaborate trailer, showcases the new cosmetic skins which are based on a season three episode of Adult Swim’s sci-fi series Rick and Morty, where Rick decides to turn himself into a pickle to avoid attending family therapy - thus becoming Pickle Rick - and a recurring species of the series; the Gromflomites.

The Smoke Pickle Rick Bundle features the now-iconic Pickle Rick Rat suit and headgear, which Rick fashions out of things found in the sewer in the episode, as well as his famous Portal Gun as an attachment, weapon skin, and even a Pickle Rick charm.

As for the Gromflomites Sledge Bundle, fans can look forward to suiting up in a Gromflomite uniform and headgear which were designed after the insect-looking space lifeforms. This bundle also includes a Federation Defense attachment skin, weapon skin for Sledge’s M590A1, and a Seal Team Rick charm - as featured in the season three episode of the show The Rickshank Rickdemption.

This unique crossover didn’t go unnoticed by fans or video game companies alike, including the official Xbox account who replied to the tweet with: “I PUT MYSELF INTO A GAME, MORTY! I'M RAINBOW RICK!!" as well as the FACEIT Rainbow Six account making a play on the famous Rick and Morty IQ meme. The Rainbow Six Siege twitter account has also promised: “more collaborations coming this year.”

The Smoke Pickle Rick and Gromflomites Sledge bundles are available to purchase now for 2160 R6 Credits each.