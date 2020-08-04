Rainbow Six Siege limited-time sci-fi 5v5 mode starts this week

Ubisoft has announced a new neon-soaked event for Rainbow Six Siege, bringing the 5v5 Secure Area mode and Tower map centuries into the cyberpunk-styled future.

Looking at the trailer up top, you'll notice an infusion of vibrant colors, future synth beats, and new, futuristic abilities (more on that below). It's a bit unexpected, but certainly a pleasant surprise for Rainbow Six Siege fans looking for something different.

The limited-time Mute Protocol event is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Tuesday, August 4, and runs until Monday, August 17, and introduces a brand new gameplay feature. Morphing allows the attackers to switch between Operator form and Drone by entering and exiting Observation Tools. Likewise, defenders can teleport around the map using bulletproof cameras.

Both sides will need to grapple with their opponents' newfound abilities as attackers attempt to shut down Mute Protocol and defenders hole up in Comm Tower and fight for survival. All current Operators will be playable with the exception of Twitch, Thatcher, Mozzie, Mute, Maestro, Valkyrie, Dokkaebi, Echo, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz, and Caveira.

The event also adds high-tech cosmetic sets for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx and Vigil, as well as an event-exclusive weapon skin. You can get the cosmetics by completing a special event challenge or buy the packs with R6 credits of Renown. Year 5 Pass owners get 10% off packs and individual bundles.

Don't miss our Rainbow Six Siege operator guide if you're just starting out or need a new main.