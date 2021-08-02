Rainbow Six Siege is getting a limited-time PvP mode based on Rainbow Six Extraction

The next Rainbow Six Siege limited-time event, kicking off tomorrow, adds a new PvP mode based on Rainbow Six Extraction.

Rainbow Six's Containment event starts Tuesday, August 3, and runs for three weeks until August 24. In that time, players will have access to a new 5v5 attack-and-defend mode called Nest Destruction, set in a reworked version of Siege's Consulate map that's been overtaken by the Chimera parasite. Ubisoft says the limited-time mode "offers a tease into the world of Extraction," referring to the next game in the Rainbow Six series due to launch in January 2022. Interestingly, Extraction itself was partially inspired by those Rainbow Six Siege PvE alien events, so this new event and mode bring everything full circle.

In Nest Destruction, attackers are out to stop a nasty alien parasite from multiplying by destroying its nest, while defenders will take the form of Proteans, a deadly Archæan variant disguised as REACT operators. To win each match, attackers will need to destroy the nest to open the final objective and win the round, while the defenders' sole objective is to keep the nest in-tact. Of course, matches can always be settled the good old fashioned way: killing the other team dead.

Defenders will need to fend off attackers weaponless, but they'll benefit from having a bigger health bar as well as Aruni's Punch and Oryx's special abilities. Attackers will come packing a standard loadout without modifiers and their selection of Operators will be limited for Nest Destruction.

Rainbow Six Siege's Containment event will introduce a new collection of 33 exclusive items for Operators including IQ, Ace, Blackbeard, Amaru, and Zero on the attacking side, as well as Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira, and Warden on the defending team. The time-limited Containment collection will feature headgear, uniforms, and weapon skins, which you'll be able to purchase as Bundles from the in-game shop for 1680 R6 credits or via the Containment Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown.

Ubisoft is also running another free weekend for Rainbow Six Siege from August 13 to 15, in which time players will earn twice as many bonus Battle Pass points as usual.

For everything else on the horizon, be sure to check our guide to new games of 2021 (and beyond).