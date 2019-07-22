Rainbow Six Quarantine: Release date, gameplay, trailers, and more

Rainbow Six Quarantine was only revealed at E3 2019 as a horror spin-off from Rainbow Six Siege, but we know much more about the Rainbow Six Quarantine release date now thanks to a Ubisoft financial call. We've seen a similar concept to Rainbow Six Quarantine with the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak event last year, but this three player co-op FPS adds a new element of gameplay to the series. Here's everything we know about the game, from the Rainbow Six Quarantine release date to trailers and more.

An official Rainbow Six Quarantine release date hasn't been confirmed yet but in the latest Ubisoft financial call, CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that the game will be released before the end of the fiscal year (thanks Game Informer). That essentially means we'll be getting Rainbow Six Quarantine in March or earlier. (Un?)fortunately, that also means the March-April period is absolutely stacked with game releases, with the Final Fantasy 7 remake, Watch Dogs Legion, Cyberpunk 2077 and more all coming out around the same time.

Rainbow Six Quarantine beta

If you just can't wait to play the game because it's already won game of the year in your heart, you can head to the official Rainbow Six Quarantine site to "register for updates and the chance to play early". Don't get us wrong; that's not official confirmation of a Rainbow Six Quarantine beta, but if there is one announced, you're going to want to be signed up.

Rainbow Six Quarantine trailers

We're likely still some ways off from seeing gameplay for Rainbow Six Quarantine, but we do have the reveal trailer to work with. It's a minute and a half of a bloke cowering in a laundry room holding a pistol, while an alien searches for him outside and some creepy black goo spreads down his arm. He's eventually found by his team though, and it cuts to the Rainbow Six Quarantine logo. Cinematic trailers aren't an indication whatsoever of how a game will play, but it definitely sets the atmosphere. As soon as we see more (Gamescom?) we'll update this guide.