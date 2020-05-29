Quentin Tarantino reveals his two favourite movies from the past decade

When Quentin Tarantino talks, we listen. The acclaimed director has once again shared his thoughts on the medium he lives and breathes, revealing his two favourite movies from the 2010s. Hint: they’re maybe slightly more mainstream than expected.

Tarantino told French outlet Premiere Magazine (via Collider) that David Fincher’s The Social Network is his choice for the best 2010s movie. Unfortunately, he didn’t shoot off a twenty-minute monologue on why it ranks so highly in his mind.

“It’s The Social Network, hands down,” Tarantino said. “It is Number 1 because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.”

The film in second spot, meanwhile, is Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, which released in 2017. That revelation actually comes from The Ringer’s Rewatchables podcast (H/T IndieWire), which offered up an insight into both Tarantino’s opinion on the World War 2 movie as well as the fact he has his own personal ever-shifting top 10 that he keeps tabs on.

“The first time I saw it, I don’t know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it... It wasn’t until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about,” he explained, adding that it jumped from seventh on his list to second.

Tarantino has been surprisingly open on all things movies in recent months. Alongside these listicles, he’s muscling in on our turf with a series of reviews for his cinema, as well as appearing on podcasts discussing his love of the kung-fu genre.

Any chance to hear from Tarantino – who is clearly a big a fan of film as anyone – is welcomed, but do you agree with his pick for top spot?