QuakeCon guy accidentally sells $50,000 Shelby GT500 for $200

Some folks don’t have the stomach for outright gambling – after all, it’s a win big/lose big kind of deal, and those losses can be tough. One attendee at this year's QuakeCon gaming festival in Dallas couldn’t take the heat, so he thought he’d get out of the kitchen with a little profit on the side. He sold his raffle ticket for a $48,645 Shelby GT500 for just $200. It seemed like a safe exchange – the ticket only had a 1% chance of winning. However, as fate would have it, just moments later, the very same ticket was drawn and the guy to whom he’d sold his ticket won a gorgeous new car. How’s that for losing big?



Above: Even after taxes, $200 seems like a fair price.

Fortunately for us, the shame was recorded for all to see. WARNING! NOT SAFE FOR WORK (a little)!

Quakecon 2010: Attendee Blunder of the Year from Daniel Harris on Vimeo.

Aug 23, 2010



10 psychological tricks that'll give you the edge



We pick our favourite records from the Guinness World Records 2009 Gamer's Edition