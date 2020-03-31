QuakeCon cancelled due to coronavirus

In what is now the unfortunate trend of 2020 gaming events, QuakeCon has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic

An update on QuakeCon 2020: pic.twitter.com/1FYUauI7PYMarch 31, 2020

The announcement was posted on the official QuakeCon Twitter account, and details the thought process that went into cancelling the event, which was set to kick off in Dallas, Texas on August 6 and run through August 9. While the state of the pandemic and subsequent social distancing guidelines may have changed come August, the QuakeCon staff believes it wouldn't be "possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success."

This year's QuakeCon was meant to be the 25th anniversary of the event, but "logistical challenges and uncertainties" coupled with a concern for "the health and safety of our employers, volunteers, vendors, sponsors, and players" has resulted in its cancellation.

Every year, QuakeCon brings together fans of Doom, Wolfenstein, The Elder Scrolls, and more to check out gameplay, compete in tournaments, and check out panels often featuring special guests. Last year focused heavily on Doom Eternal , and this year's QuakeCon likely would have had some great stuff to check out (last year, there were adoptable puppies at the event).

While it's sad to see the ways coronavirus has affected gaming's biggest gatherings, keeping the population safe is the only option to flatten the curve, and large conferences are the last place we should all be right now. Some conferences, like GamesCom, could be held entirely online , giving us a chance to hang out virtually and check out the latest the gaming industry has to offer.