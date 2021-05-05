Psychonauts 2 new screenshots reveal more about psychedelic sequel

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine has released several HD screenshots of the upcoming sequel after fans found “leaked” versions online.

The leaked screenshots were in fact “images from a back update,” but Double Fine has decided to give the fans what they’re after and release the same screenshots, this time upscaled to 4K.

If you wanted some new high rez stuff, you coulda just asked... pic.twitter.com/VFYzFU6Ep0May 4, 2021 See more

In the screenshots, we can see the Psychonaut himself, Razputin, in what seems to be Psychonauts HQ, including what looks like an employee noodle bar and hairdressers. One of the screenshots also looks as if it's set in an archive room and we can only imagine all of the merit badges that are stored in there.

The last we saw of Raz and the gang was back in 2020 when Jack Black showed off some of the upcoming title's gameplay . If you’re wondering why Jack Black of all people would stream the highly sought-after demo, it’s due to the actor/musician providing not only the voice of one of the characters but also a musical number for the game.

Fans of the psychedelic 3D platformer have been itching for more Psychonauts 2 content since it was first announced in 2015. The game has unfortunately been delayed several times now, first being slated for a 2019 release , then being pushed back to 2020 , and again to 2021 . However, rest assured, Double Fine has also recently confirmed that the game is still on track to release this year as planned.