Psychonauts 2 is your Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joysticks 2021

Psychonauts 2 has invaded all the minds of voters to secure its position as the Xbox Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Of course, the brilliance of Double Fine's long-anticipated sequel meant that no mind manipulation was required to ensure the win. No, Raz's latest adventure didn't need help at all to win out over the likes of Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgment or stunning Annapurna title The Artful Escape.

The full list of nominees was as follows:

Lost Judgment

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Psychonauts 2 (winner)

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

12 Minutes

Psychonauts 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the cult classic title released in 2005. It was originally funded via Kickstarter in 2015, but was eventually published this year under the Microsoft Game Studios banner after it acquired Double Fine in June 2019. However, it turned out it was more than worth the wait, with Double Fine delivering a game that's an utterly brilliant, constantly creative, plaformer.

In our review, we called Psychonauts 2 a "time sink", before clarifying that's not a negative thing at all.

"Developer Double Fine has delivered a generous and expansive adventure full of heart and humor. Psychonauts 2 is a time sink in the truest sense, in that your time will sink into the ether as you play. Minutes will turn to hours with ease, and before you know it, the credits are rolling and your cheekbones are sore from all the smiling. Double Fine's psychodyssey defies all expectations. And what expectations they were."

Psychonauts 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. It is also available on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.