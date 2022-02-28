PSVR 2 rumoured to release at the start of 2023

PSVR 2 could launch in Q1 2023, according to the person who predicted its first game.

In a recent video, YouTube channel PSVR without Parole predicted that Sony will serve up its second slice of PSVR action in early 2023.

Reportedly, the reason for the PSVR 2 missing the Holiday 2022 launch window is the lack of PS5s currently available to customers. They say, “The dependency on PS5 means that PSVR 2 can’t succeed without a great PS5 install base and releasing a PSVR 2 headset into a world where PS5s are still scarce can not only affect potential PSVR 2 sales but also leave a lot of gamers even more frustrated than they already are”.

The global semiconductor shortage has meant that it’s still extremely hard to get your hands on the PS5. Sony may be well be waiting for more widespread availability of the console in 2023, especially if backwards compatibility support isn't offered for the PSVR headset,

A Q1 2023 release window for PSVR 2 is still unconfirmed, but previous rumours from the channel, including Horizon Call of the Mountain, have been accurate. We will have to wait for Sony’s official word for when we’ll be able to explore wondrous new virtual worlds, but the company has, so far, declined to confirm whether PSVR 2 will launch in 2022, adding further credibility to the speculated 2023 release.

Sony may be keeping tight-lipped on a PSVR 2 release date, but the company has recently released a slew of information on PSVR 2 including an unveiling of the design of the headset as well as its features and specs.

