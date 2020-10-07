PS5 has faster Wi-Fi and USB ports than Xbox Series X

The PS5 teardown video gave us our first look at the inside of the console, and it also gave us some more hard numbers about its Wi-Fi and USB support.

As spotted by VG247 , the teardown confirms a few new hardware details about PS5. For starters, we know the console's Wi-Fi antenna supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, which allows for a new maximum speed of 9.6 Gbps - more than twice the 3.5 Gbps ceiling for Wi-Fi 5.

This doesn't mean your PS5 will be able to use all of that to send your download speeds through the roof. The practical benefit is that Wi-Fi 6 routers can better distribute all that speed to a bunch of devices at once, and to maintain their performance over time. So if you have a Wi-Fi 6 router and a home full of connected devices, there's a good chance you will notice the improvement. For reference, the Xbox Series X Wi-Fi antenna supports Wi-Fi 5.

As for the USB ports, we already knew that PS5 has a USB-C port and a USB-A port on the front. The teardown video confirms the type-C port will support 10Gbps transfer speeds, and it confirms that the two USB-A ports on the back will as well. The type-A port on the front isn't as quick, so if you plan to plug in an external PS5 SSD make sure you use one of the ports on the back.

Xbox Series X doesn't include any type-C ports, and all of its type-A ports run at the standard 5gbps speed. If you know that fast connection speeds will make a big difference to your play experience, you may want to lean toward PS5 - but as always, the biggest deciding factor should be what games you want to play and how well each console plays them.

See how much space you'll need on your shelf with our rundown of the PS5 dimensions .