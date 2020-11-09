PS5 Demon's Souls trophies list gives you a look at some of the challenges you'll face

The full list of trophies for the Demon Soul's PS5 remake has been revealed just shy of the game's launch on November 12.

The list comes by way of Powerpyx, and details that in order to get that shiny platinum trophy, "The Slayer of Trophies", you'll be looking at getting your hands on 5 gold trophies, 9 silver trophies, and 22 bronze trophies. With a total of 37 trophies altogether, there are plenty of challenges to overcome as you tuck into Bluepoint Games' remake of FromSoftware's 2009 PS3 release. If you'd rather not spoil any of the challenges for yourself, it goes without saying that you should probably steer clear of looking at the trophies.

As the list details, you'll earn yourself a bronze trophy for every boss you successfully vanquish, but there are also silver trophies you can earn by fulfilling certain parameters when you go up against particular bosses. One example is vanquishing the "Fool's Idol without hitting any clones", or taking down the Tower Knight "without killing any archers".

There are also a number of collectibles challenges, such as finding every single ring to become the "King of Rings", which will earn you a gold trophy, along with obtaining all magic spells and miracles in the game. The rings will take up a decent chunk of your time, that's for sure.

Outside of boss fights and finding all the rings, there will be some multiplayer trophies to earn, too. With online support, one trophy involves you helping another player vanquish a boss, while another less friendly one sees you have to take out a player as an invader.

Ahead of the game's launch, we've already seen gameplay of the remake, along with an extra helping of footage in a recent State of Play video. Demon Soul's photo mode and character creator were recently detailed, as well as features such as a classic filter option, different modes for 4K and high framerate, and over 180 videos for PS5 activities tips.

You can see the full list of trophies below:

Bronze trophies

Phalanx’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Phalanx”

Tower Knight’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight”

False King’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “False King”

Penetrator’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Penetrator”

Armor Spider’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider”

Flamelurker’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker”

Dragon God’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Dragon God”

Fool’s Idol’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol”

Maneater’s Trophy - Slayer of Demon “Maneater”

Old Monk’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk”

Adjudicator’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator”

Old Hero’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero”

Storm King’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Storm King”

Leechmonger’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger”

Dirty Colossus’ Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus”

Maiden Astraea’s Trophy - Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea”

Brother-in-Arms - Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr

Fists of Legend - Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God

Road to Possibilities - Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed

Witch in the Tower - Rescue Yuria the Witch

Umbasa - Rescue Saint Urbain

A Dash of Sage - Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary

Silver trophies

Return to Form trophy - Help a player vanquish a boss

Unwelcome Guest trophy - Vanquish a player as an invader

Not Fooled - Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones

One Shall Fall trophy - Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers

Time for Rolling - Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows

May you be unharmed - Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland

Worthy of the Sword - Deliver Makoto to Satsuki

One of the few - Obtain Istarelle

One Shall Stand - Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down

Gold trophies

Legacy of the Kings trophy - Obtain the Northern Regalia

Sage’s Trophy trophy - All Magic Spells Obtained

Saint’s Trophy - All Miracles Obtained

King of Rings - All Rings Obtained

Seekest soul power - Embrace the power of the Old One

Platinum trophy

Slayer of Trophies - All Trophies Obtained

