The best PS4 accessories 2019

The best PS4 accessories enable you to have an immense and highly augmented PS4 setup, well beyond just the base arrangement of a console and a controller. The basic gear will serve you well enough to get it working basically, but there’s a whole world of addons and accompaniments waiting to accessorise your console. Here, we’ve gathered up some of the best.

Take, for example, the DualShock 4 controller. All things considered, it’s pretty good and definitely on of the best PS4 accessories going. Years of refinement since the launch of the original PlayStation have turned it into the favoured controller of plenty of gamers. Some, however, prefer the stick layout found more commonly on Microsoft consoles - so what could be better than acquiring an additional controller with the opposite stick layout?

Those controllers are going to need charging too - we like our pads wireless these days. What better than a charging dock to keep them topped up while you’re not playing? How about a bigger hard drive? Some cooling fans? A longer HDMI cable for more convenient siting? A media remote? Or you could really splash the cash on a PSVR or a racing wheel. Whatever you choose, some of the best PS4 accessories we’ve gathered below are the bees knees, so get stuck in.

DualShock 4 controller

Going back to basics

Compatible with: PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS4

It's the official controller

Well designed

Works with all PS4s

Relatively pricey

It's the official controller, and it's by far the best. A single DualShock 4 will work with your PS4, PS4 Pro, and your PC, and even under the toughest of gaming conditions it'll last you years. The latest iteration of the controller uses tougher materials than the initial batch, so the thumbsticks and triggers won't degrade or wear down unless you really punish the pad for a sustained period. We're talking months here, of you spilling stuff on the thumbsticks and throwing the controller across the room. It doesn't include a charging cable, but you can pick one up VERY cheap, and get chargers of different lengths to suit your living room set-up.

WD My Passport 2TB external hard drive

A cheap option for tripling your storage space

Compatible with: PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS4 | Power: USB 3.0 | Size options: 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB

USB 3.0

Different colors

Great price

Not an SSD

If you're looking to download plenty of games (and with a PS Plus subscription, you can potentially grab 2-3 games every month), then you'll quickly run out of storage space on your console's hard drive. Instead of constantly deleting and reinstalling games, it might be best to grab an external hard drive that simply plugs in and lets you store way more titles. The WD My Passport drives are really easy to use, excellent value for money, and often some of the cheapest out there. Yet they're top quality and the transfer speeds they offer are great. The My Passport comes in a range of colors and sizes too, so you're bound to find something you're going to enjoy and use.

Anker 1.8m USB charging cable

The best cable for charging your controller

Length: 6ft / 1.8m | Connectors: USB to Micro USB

Available in 6 and 10ft

Flexible, so won't tangle

Charges well

Red doesn't match PS4 blue

Ah yes, the most glamorous of PS4 accessory purchases: the charging cable. You need one of these to charge the battery on your DualShock, unless you have a charging dock. Sure, you get one when you buy a PS4 console, but the cable is short and it's likely to break at some point. There are so many options for charging cables, but we recommend the Anker products because they're a trusted name in charging, this cable is well made, and it's (pretty much) impossible to tangle. Having loads of wires in your living room or bedroom can be a hazard, and this is both tough to tangle and easy to spot when you're walking around in low-light. Plus, it's great value.

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Charging Station

Keep on charging forward

Compatible with: All official PS4 DualShock 4 controllers | Power: AC Adaptor

Charges two DualShocks at once

Discrete design

Not that cheap

The battery life on the PS4’s DualShock 4 pad isn’t bad, but there’s bound to be a crucial point mid-game where you get booted out with that infuriating “controller disconnected” prompt flashing up on screen. Make sure you don’t get scuppered at the final blow in a long boss fight by getting yourself the DualShock 4 Charging Station. This dinky little gadget will charge two controllers at once in a nicely designed cradle, meaning you’re always ready to get back into the game, and can easily prepare for those local multiplayer sessions in advance or juice the controllers up in a mid-session break. Otherwise, charge one and play with the other, and chuck your pads into it overnight to make sure you’re fully juiced for the next time you play.

PDP Media Remote

Control your PS4 video services while your controller charges

Has all the functions you need

A cheap solution to watching TV and movies on PS4

Not the official model

Sometimes you don't want your DualShock 4s cluttering up your living room. Sometimes they're charging, and you can't reach them from the sofa. For these occasions, and loads more moments of pure convenience, it's great to have a remote control for your PS4. The official model was discontinued a while ago (although you can still find it second-hand), and this model is the best alternative. It's pretty cheap, and it functions really well with PS4, using bluetooth to communicate with your console. Crucially, it has things like a PS4 home button, so you can get straight back to your menu from inside Netfix etc.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel

Behind the wheel of your supercar fantasies

Compatible with: PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, PS4 and PS3 | Force feedback: Dual-motor force feedback with helical gearing | Wheel rotation: 2TB, 4TB | In the box: Logitech G29 racing wheel, wired 3-pedal base

Excellent force feedback

High quality leather finish

A little garish looking

Whether you’re racing around in Gran Turismo Sport in the latest supercar, or wiping the digital mud from your face in Dirt Rally, there’s nothing quite like doing all that from behind a real wheel. Even if you’re sitting on your sofa, there’s something about feeling the leather under your fingers and the cool metal under your feet as you wrestle all four wheels around the next corner and scream into first place. The PS4 is pad is good, but it’s not quite the Logitech G29, which happens to be our pick for the best racing wheel available for PS4 (and PS3 too if you’re still dabbling in last-gen tech).

Lindy premium speed HDMI cable

A cheap cable that can easily handle 4K for PS4 Pro

Length: 2m | Compatible with: PS4, PS4 Pro

A great cable with decent Gbps speeds

Works with 4K

Longer cables won't do 4K

You get an HDMI cable in the PS4 box, and with the VR bundle. However, things break, cables get lost, and you often end up mixing up your devices under your TV. Or maybe you got your PS4 or PS4 Pro second-hand? Either way, if you need a new HDMI cable, this is about the best. It's cheap, readily available, and it does the 18Gbps speed required for 4K and HDR. Easy. Only thing to watch out for is that cables over 5m long won't deliver enough speed for 4K, so you may need a more specialist brand for lengthy cables.

PlayStation VR and accessories

PlayStation VR headset

The next evolution in gaming

Compatible with: PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS4 | Includes: PSVR headset, processor unit, stereo earbuds, HDMI cable, USB cable, AC adaptor and power cord, headset adaptor

The most immersive way to experience your PS4 games

Some truly fantastic gaming experiences available

Required PlayStation Camera sold separately

You’ll need the latest headset for HDR and 4K passthrough

Want to know what all the virtual reality fuss is about? Well, the PlayStation VR headset is the most affordable way to find out, and the selection of experiences available is getting better and better with every release. Whether you want to pet Trico in The Last Guardian VR, fly an X-Wing in Star Wars: Battlefront or blast a load of demons back to hell in DOOM VFR there are plenty of ways to get deeper into your PlayStation games. Just remember you’ll also need to buy a pair of Move Controllers too, if you want to make the most of the VR experience. Most VR bundles come with a PS Camera too - just make sure the one you buy includes it, or you'll be paying more money just to get started.

PlayStation Move Controllers

Get your hands in your VR games

Compatible with: PlayStation VR, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS4 | Battery life: Maximum 10 hours

The only way to go hands-on

Easy to use

Can have some tracking issues

A little expensive

If you’re going to go full VR, you’re going to need a pair of PlayStation Move controllers. They might have been released back in the PS3 era, but they’re Sony’s way of getting your hands in the game. With one of these glowing bad boys in your paws, you’ll be able to pick up and interact with objects and items in VR games, which might sound silly but totally changes the game. Take Batman Arkham VR for example, there’s nothing quite like pulling on the Bat gloves and pulling down the cowl over your face in the game using what feels like your real hands - and then doing a little dance in the mirror. You are the night, after all.

PlayStation Camera

A VR must have

Compatible with: PlayStation VR, PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim and PS4 | Recommended room size: 3m (9.8 feet) by 1.9m (6.2 feet)

Unlocks the world of VR

Voice commands and facial recognition for your PS4 lets you feel all sci-fi

The new V2 design is a delight

Limited use beyond VR

Now included in most VR bundles, the PS Camera is essential for doing virtual reality. However, it's still sold separately, as some bundles don't include it. It's not just about VR either - this nifty bit of kit will let you unlock your PS4 using just your face, launch games and apps with quick and easy voice commands and even let you see yourself in game with titles like Tearaway Unfolded, The Playroom and Just Dance. Who wouldn’t want to see themselves strutting their stuff to the latest Justin Bieber track after all? And don't worry, you only have to see yourself looking silly in the middle of the room for a few seconds during VR set up.

PlayStation 4 Platinum headset

Hear your audio like the devs intended

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Weight: 272g | Drivers: 50mm | Compatibility: PS4, PSVR

Exceptional quality sound

Incredible with compatible Sony 3D audio games

Design still screams gaming headset despite being ultra comfortable

Despite that handy headset connector sitting on your DualShock 4, there’s nothing quite like going truly wireless and Sony’s official offering is a delightfully noisy option. The Platinum headset delivers seriously punchy audio with virtual 7.1 surround sound, as well as exceptional 3D Audio with compatible games. This sounds like a gimmick until the first time you fire up Uncharted 4, get a ridiculous grin on your face and then wonder why all games don’t sound like this with bullets zinging past your ears. With an impressive price tag compared to other surround sound headsets, the Platinum delivers great sound, holds charge for around 10 hours and is seriously comfortable for long hours of play.

