There's a PS Plus Rewards programme you (might) not know about - here's a full list of what discounts it offers

Do you have PS Plus? Then you should check out PS Plus Rewards , a service that's part of your subscription and offers discounts on a variety of products.

Sony's PS Plus Rewards have flown somewhat under the radar, but they can net you exclusive offers for plenty of different companies. Whether it's a Now TV two month entertainment pass for £5, 35% off at Domino's Pizza when you spend £25, and 50% off at UKPaintball, there's plenty here that's worth looking at.



Here's the full list of offers:

Vue Cinemas: Vue Pass sign-up

Buy A Gift: Get 25% off track days & driving experiences

Buy A Gift: Get 25% off adventure experiences

UKPaintball: 50% off full-day paintball sessions

Domino's Pizza: 35% off Domino's from Monday-Saturday

Domino's Pizza: Any size pizza delivered for £10.99 on Sunday

My Protein: 40% off Shaker's Essential's bundle

Now TV: 2 month Entertainment Pass for £5

Now TV: 2 month Sky Sports Mobile Pass for £2

Official PlayStation Magazine UK: 3 issues delivered for £1

One deal that's we want to flag is for our office buddies Official PlayStation Magazine UK. For the price of anything from Poundland, you can nab yourself, a friend, or even a deserving family member 3 issues of the UK's biggest selling games magazine. All you need to do is head to this page and follow the on-screen instructions.

It's absolutely worth doing as well, as the latest issue of Official PlayStation Magazine UK comes with a huge cover story on Marvel's Avengers, as well as a discussion with Remedy Games about the potential of PS5, on top of four incredible gifts which include DualShock 4 light bar decals, a 2020 calendar, and a Borderlands 3 sampler art ebook.

It should be noted that this is all on top of what you get with PS Plus every month, which includes two free games and discounts on the PS Plus store. Now that we can get discounts on pizzas and magazines as well, it's even more useful.

Of course, there's plenty of savings to be had this month, so head to our Black Friday gaming deals to make sure you don't miss out