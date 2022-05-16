PS Plus Premium Classic game lineup revealed with high-res, save state, and rewind support

Titles and features for the Classic Games catalog included with PS Plus Premium / Extra have been revealed, and existing digital owners of "select" retro games will be able to play them on PS4 or PS5 without a separate purchase or a PS Plus subscription.

Let's go through the announced games first. Sony is quick to note that this is just "an early selection of games that will be available," adding that "some remastered classics from previous console generations will be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe plan." The fine print in today's announcement also affirms that the availability of Classic, Game Trials, and the basic Game Catalog will vary over time and between subscription tiers.

With all that being said, here are the PS Plus Premium Classic games confirmed so far:

Ape Escape

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

BioShock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Fantavision

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Tennis

I.Q. Intelligent Qube

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jumping Flash!

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Syphon Filter

Super Stardust Portable

Mr. Driller

Tekken 2

Wild Arms 3

Worms World Party

Worms Armageddon

The revamped versions of "select" original PlayStation and PSP games will support a new interface that enables save states and a more granular rewind function. "Some" titles will also "show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions," Sony says.

These Classic Games are nominally exclusive to the Premium / Deluxe tier of Sony's new subscription service, but if you already own "select" original PlayStation or PSP games digitally, you'll be able to play them on PS4 or PS5 without jumping through any new hoops. Just "head to PlayStation Store and download a version for the consoles at no extra cost," Sony says. "Some" Classics will also be available to purchase individually outside of PlayStation Plus in case there's just one or two you really want to own.