Here's how PlayStation's PS Plus changes work in Australia

Sony announced its long anticipated answer to Xbox Game Pass overnight, with a revamp of its PS Plus subscription service offering up to 700 games. The three-tiered subscription model folds PlayStation Now and streamed PS3 titles into its highest cost category, but if you're based in Australia, things will work a little differently.

First launched in the US in 2014, Sony's PS Now streaming service has never rolled out in Australia. With Sony's new PS Plus subscription changes, PS Now has been bundled into the PlayStation Plus Premium tier, which costs $15 a month in the United States. That tier won't be coming to Australia, nor will any other streaming features, thus ruling out PS3 game availability, as well as the regular PS Now catalogue.

As a result, the three membership tiers for PS Plus look slightly different in Australia. PlayStation Plus Essential is the name of the current PS Plus service, and will not change. PlayStation Plus Extra is the next tier, offering 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, in a format similar to Xbox Game Pass.

The highest tier in Australia is called PlayStation Plus Deluxe, instead of PlayStation Plus Premium. As in other regions, it offers all the benefits of Essential and Extra tiers, as well as a catalogue of old PlayStation games spanning the PS1, PS2 and PSP platforms. What it won't include in Australia, is PS Now, or streamable PS3 games.

We've reached out to a local Sony representative to find out if PS Plus streaming features will ever make their way to Australia. Sony isn't alone in skipping Australia—Google's Stadia service has never launched down under—nor is it entirely unjustified, given the country's ropey online infrastructure. On the other hand, Microsoft has rolled out its own Xbox Cloud Gaming service in Australia, so it's not an impossibility.

The new PS Plus subscription tiers are yet to receive pricing in Australia. PlayStation Plus Essential will remain at AU$11.95 per month / AU$33.95 quarterly / AU$79.95 yearly, but the other two tiers are a complete unknown. For reference, PlayStation Plus Extra's US prices equate, at time of writing, to AU$20 / AU$54 / AU$134.

Still on the hunt for a PS5 to take advantage of the new PS Plus model? check out our regularly updated guide on where to buy a PS5 in Australia.