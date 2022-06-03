Prince of Persia remake isn't canceled, but is delayed indefinitely

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake hasn't been canceled, but it has been delayed out of its previously planned FY 2023 release window.

Fans eager to play the Sands of Time remake became understandably concerned when GameStop and other retailers started de-listing pre-orders for the game. However, IGN (opens in new tab) now reports that the game is still in active development, adding that it's been delayed internally without word of a new release window.

In a statement to IGN, a Ubisoft spokesperson reiterated what we learned in May: that the project had been shifted from Ubisoft Mumbai over to Ubisoft Montreal. The statement goes on to confirm that the remake has been delayed, explaining that the move to another internal studio is the reason for the release window being pushed back yet again.

"As a consequence [of the project moving studios], we are no longer targeting a FY23 release anymore and the game has been delisted. If players wish to cancel their preorder they are invited to contact their retailer. They will be updated on the project as the development is moving along."

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake was announced back in 2020 with January 2021 release date, however it was later delayed to FY 2023, which would've meant it would release before March 2023. However, it's now clear fans will need to wait even longer to return to HD Persia.

