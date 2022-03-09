Prey's The Corpse Vanishes - how to get into the morgue without a keycard

Prey is a game packed with mysteries, and The Corpse Vanishes sidequest is just one of them. Chasing down this particular cadaver is absolutely worth it though because when you get to the morgue you'll be rewarded for all your hard work with a special chipset and some intriguing information about your time in the testing laboratory.

As always in Prey, nothing is easy. You're going to need the keycard of one very deceased Dr. Bellamy, and you're going to find a locked door in your way. Thankfully, there is a way around it, and this video will show you exactly what you need to do.

We can't usually condone corpse bothering of any kind, but then Prey will have you doing all sorts of weird things, including being very nervous around rolls of Charmin toilet tissue.

After tracking Dr Bellamy’s body all the way to the Psychotronics Morgue he’s finally within sight - the only thing standing in the way is a door. A locked door.

To get in, you don’t need any fancy alien powers. Of course, you could smash the glass, then morph into something innocuous and jump into the morgue. But not everyone wants to have Typhon DNA running through their veins. There’s two choices for you here. Either smash the window then use the huntress boltcaster to shoot the switch in the morgue, or simply play a waiting game. Looking at the terminal just beside the morgue and reading the emails like a creep reveals that the Engineering Operator lets itself in every half hour, i.e. at 1:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30 - you get the idea. All you have to do is sneak in behind it. Prey uses real time, so you might want to do something else if you’ve just missed the half hour mark. Or you can camp by the door and wait patiently.

Once you’re in, Bellamy’s body can be ransacked for his keycard in a thoroughly respectful manner. Now you have his keycard you can get into his cabin in the Crew Quarters, and find out precisely what kind of dodgy tests were being run on you. You also pick up three neuromods, some additional data about the Typhons, and a Polyshield CRU chipset for your suit, which grants increased protection against physical damage. Nifty.

