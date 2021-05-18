Possessive is The Grudge meets Forgetting Sarah Marshall in a comic, from the creator of ABC's The Goldbergs

Hit TV comedy writer/producer Adam F. Goldberg (of, you know, ABC's The Goldbergs) is bringing his talent to comic books with rom-com Possessive.

(Image credit: Martin Coccolo (Zenescope Entertainment))

"One day while I was hanging out with Hans Rodionoff, we came up with the absurd idea that a drunken loser is so at rock bottom that even an evil spirit takes pity on him," Goldberg says in the announcement. "They fall in love. And then all Hell breaks loose."

Goldberg and Rodionoff are writing the three-issue series Possessive for Zenescope Entertainment, with an artist to be announced closer to the release date.

"Let's not mince words. Todd's a loser. He has no job, no prospects, and almost no drive. With his wife ready to take the children and go, Todd buys the family their dream home. Todd takes a chance on a house that needs much more upkeep than a few coats of paint and new carpet. And little does Todd know, in the attic resides a terrifying and deadly spirit who does not do well with cohabitation," reads Zenescope's description of Possessive #1. "But while this frightening specter may have murderous tendencies, she might just be what Todd needs to turn his life around."

(Image credit: Riveiro (Zenescope Entertainment))

Described as Forgetting Sarah Marshall Meets The Grudge, Possessive is Goldberg's second comic book series with Zenescope after Man Goat & the Bunnyman.

"The key is you get a bunch of funny people who know how to tell a good story to come together," says Zenescope co-founder Ralph Tedesco. "And sometimes you get some brilliantly weird sh*t. That's Possessive."

Possessive #1 (of 3) goes on sale on July 21.

