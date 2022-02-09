Portal: Companion Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch this year

Portal: Companion Collection brings both main Portal games to Nintendo Switch for the first time ever, and it's coming this year.

Nintendo and Valve revealed the new project as part of everything announced at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. While Portal 2 previously came to consoles, the series has never made its way to a Nintendo console before. The collection includes the full single-player experiences for both games, as well as Portal 2's co-op mode, which will be playable in split-screen, via local wireless, or online.

It looks like the only thing that will be missing is the level creator added to Portal 2 as part of its Perpetual Testing Initiative DLC, which isn't a huge surprise. Even if it isn't included, you'll still have a whole lot of puzzles to chew through between Portal, Portal 2, and the Portal 2 co-op campaign. And if you've spent this whole time wondering what the heck all those "the cake is a lie" jokes people were making back in 2007 were all about, well, your moment has finally arrived.

It looks like 2022 is going to be an unusually good game for playing Valve games on handheld devices, since the company's very own Steam Deck is set to start rolling out soon. Portal 2 was the very first game to be Steam Deck verified, so whether you decide to play it on Switch or Steam Deck, you won't go wrong.

Other announcements from the Nintendo Direct presentation included a new booster course pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a summer 2022 release window for Splatoon 3, and the long-awaited reveal of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.