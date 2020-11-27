Pokemon teases 25th anniversary celebrations for next year

Pokemon is celebrating its 25th anniversary next year in 2021, and The Pokemon Company has begun teasing the forthcoming celebrations.

Yesterday on Thanksgiving, Pokemon was involved in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where a group of dancing Pikachu celebrated the occasion. Additionally, a brand new logo debuted at the parade, featuring Pikachu's face with the numbers '2' and '5' on each of the creature's cheeks.

⚡ Did you catch 'em all? ⚡#MacysParade @pokemon pic.twitter.com/ck9UBZ9DE9November 26, 2020

You can check out the new logo in full, from the official Pokemon Twitter account, just below. There's relatively little information to go on right now, but at least we know that Pokemon plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary in style next year in 2021.

Need one more thing to be thankful for today, Trainers?Our Pokémon 25th Anniversary celebration kicks off in 2021!Stay tuned for more details 😉 #Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/Vx4YstcFYjNovember 26, 2020

Earlier this week, a storied leaker claimed that remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Silver would be launching next year in 2021. The leaker has a track record of accurately revealing Pokemon-related information ahead of time, and this could certainly be one way for The Pokemon Company to celebrate the anniversary, but for now this is only a rumor.

Shortly afterwards, Pokemon announced that it'd be partnering with Zavvi for an upcoming clothing range. The new items are set to go on sale this coming Monday, Novrmber 31, and they look pretty sublime, with a pair of incredibly limited edition sneakers headlining the entire collection.

In terms of current Pokemon games, Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra DLC rounded out the post-launch content for the 2019 games last month in October. The second DLC expansion pack for both Sword and Shield, the Crown Tundra introduced a brand new region, as well as giving players a ton of opportunities to catch some iconic legendary creatures from throughout the series.

