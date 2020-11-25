Pokemon partner with Zavvi for new clothing range

Online retailer Zavvi is launching a brand new and exclusive Pokemon clothing range.

The official clothing range celebrates Pokemon’s origins, taking inspiration from the Pokemon media franchise, including the video game series, manga comics, and animated television series and films.

The collection will have 19 pieces ranging in designs including t-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies featuring a selection of the iconic, original 151 Pokémon, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, Meowth and Bulbasaur. The pieces are a mixture of black and white tones, with bright colours like Pikachu yellow, and halftone artwork influenced by manga aesthetics and characteristics.

Also included in the Pokemon collection will be a limited edition Zavvi x Pokemon handcrafted canvas high top trainer, featuring an illustrated Pikachu design similar to a manga comic strip. Only 300 pairs will be available worldwide upon launch, so if they’ve peeked your interest make sure you’re there on the day.

Chris Beck, Senior Licensing Manager for Zavvi, said: “We’re delighted to have formed a partnership with Pokemon and what better way to pay tribute to one of the world’s biggest brands than with an exclusive, dynamic clothing range. Whether you’re a Pokemon super fan or new to the franchise, at Zavvi, we’re proud to be the home of pop culture, so there’s something for everyone.”

The Pokemon Zavvi collection launches exclusively November 30 at 12pm GMT on the Zavvi website.

Zavvi has released multiple clothing range collaborations in the past including, most recently, an exclusive Super Mario Bros. 1985 collection.