Pokemon Sword and Shield players can bag a free Zarude and Celebi in October

Pokemon Sword and Shield players can bag two free Pokemon next month, to celebrate the international release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

Just below, you can check out the latest trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which finally launches for western audiences through Netflix next month on October 8. If you're still playing through Pokemon Sword and Shield, then good news, because you can get a free Dada Zarude and Shiny Celebi if you sign up to the Pokemon Trainer Club newsletter before September 25.

If you sign up for the newsletter before September 25, you'll receive two codes when Secrets of the Jungle launches on Netflix early next month. One of these codes will unlock Dada Zarude in either version of the game, while the other code will unlock Shiny Celebi in Sword or Shield. Both of these Pokemon appear in the brand new movie, hence the tie-in celebration between the pair.

Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is the 23rd film in the global franchise in 25 years, and originally launched for Japanese audiences on Christmas Day last year. The latest movie follows Ash and Pikachu venturing into the mysterious jungle of the Okoya region, only to be greeted by a feral child who's actually being raised by the Zarude you can see in the trailer just above.

There's a lot to look forward to on the horizon for Pokemon fans. After the arrival of the new movie on Netflix next month and the two new creatures in Sword and Shield, the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes launch in November for the Nintendo Switch. Beyond that, there's Pokemon Legends: Arceus early next year in January 2022, which is set to really shake things up with a Breath of the Wild-style open-world twist for the long-running franchise.

