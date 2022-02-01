Catching in Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a late-stage request that you'll be given in the game. This is a trio of Legendary Pokemon all themed around the weather, as their names suggest.

They're probably the most complicated Pokemon to obtain in the game, because each requires a specific weather condition to spawn, and all three are also fiddly to catch. But, don't fret, because we're here to help. After all, if you do want to complete the Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex, you're going to need to have this trio in your possession - plus it's a requirement for completing the game's main story too.

If you don't pay attention to when Cogita gives you the specific Pokemon Legends: Arceus request for these three, which is Request 94 - Incarnate Forces of Hisui, you won't know where to go. The request itself doesn't really tell you much either, which isn't a great reminder. So here's how to catch Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

How to catch Landorus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For Landorus, you'll have to go the Ramanas Island in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Thankfully, this Legendary Pokemon doesn't require any specific weather conditions to appear.

However, what you will need to do is throw an item at it first to break the hurricane-style barrier that it uses to protect itself. This will then let you throw a Pokemon at it to trigger a fight.

How to catch Thundurus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For Thundurus, you'll have to head to the above location in the Cobalt Coastlands. However, it'll only appear in thunderstorms, so rest at the nearby campsite until you've got the required weather conditions.

It will fling hurricanes at you, so you'll need to use Basculegion to get close to it and dodge them in order to start battling. Again, you'll have to throw something at it to break its shield and then a Pokemon to attack it.

How to catch Tornadus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The third and final of the Legendary trio, Tornadus, is definitely the trickiest to nab. It's found in the Bonechill Wastes in the Alabaster Icelands, but only during a blizzard.

Like Thundurus, it will fling hurricanes at you that you'll need to avoid - and it's made extra complicated by the fact the area is littered with aggressive Pokemon that'll also try to attack you.

So, get on Wyrdeer and use it to dodge any incoming attacks. Then get off the moment you get close enough to Tornadus to throw an item at it to break the barrier, and then again with a Pokemon to trigger the battle.

I won't lie, it's fiddly and frustrating, and you will get grumpy with it. But it's worth the effort.

Once you've caught all three of Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus, you'll need to complete their Pokedex pages before you can turn in the Request to Cogita.

