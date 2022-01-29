All Pokemon Legends: Arceus Requests and how to complete them

The Pokemon Legends: Arceus Requests are essentially the game's sidequests, and offer something a little different to the game's main Missions. Here's how to solve each one, including where to catch any necessary Pokemon.

Of course, you can also refer to our complete Pokemon Legends: Arceus Pokedex guide too for more information on any of the creatures found in the game.

Request 1

Request 1 - Wurmple Can Evolve

Solution: Catch a Wurmple, which are found in Horseshoe Plains, Floaro Gardens, and The Heartwood areas of the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Request 2

Request 2 - Adorable Starly

Solution: Catch a Starly, which are found in the Aspiration Hill, Horseshoe Plains, Windswept Run, and Tidewater Dam areas of the Obsidian Fieldlands. They're also found in the Ginkgo Landing and Deadwood Haunt areas of the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 3

Request 3 - What Did Shinx's Ears Look Like?

Solution: Catch a Shinx, which are found in Aspiration Hill, Floaro Gardens, and Oreburrow Tunnel within Obsidian Fieldlands, and the Sonorous Path of the Coronet Highlands.

Request 4

Request 4 - Big Buizel, Little Buizel

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Catch a Buizel over 2'8" tall. There's nowhere that guarantees an extra large Buizel, so check out Horseshoe Plains, Windswept Run, and Worn Bridge at Obsidian Fieldlands, or Aipom Hill and Bathers' Lagoon in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 5

Request 5 - What It Takes to Be Awesome

Solution: Give him five Poke Balls.

Request 6

Request 6 - Mushroom Cake Marketing

Solution: Give Morel a Springy Mushroom.

Request 7

Request 7 - Playing with Drifloon

Solution: Investigate the Drifloon at Prelude Beach (Jubilife Village) at Night, and then report back.

Request 8

Request 8 - Bothersome Bidoof

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find the three Bidoof around Jubilife Village. Locations above.

Request 9

Request 9 - Zubat's Eyes

Solution: Show her a Zubat, which is found in multiple locations across Hisui (aside from the Cobalt Coastlands), but only at night / in caves.

Request 10

Request 10 - Wurmple’s Evolved!

Solution: Bring Beauregard a Silcoon. It's available in the Floaro Gardens and Heartwood areas of the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Request 11

Request 11 - The Timbre of the Fields

Solution: Complete Kricketot's Pokedex page and show it to her. Kricketot is found in the Deertrack Path, Nature's Pantry, and Windswept Ruin areas of the Obsidian Fieldlands, or in the Golden Lowlands, and Cloudpool Ridge areas of the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 12

Request 12 - A Perfect Pickling Stone

Solution: Bring Radisa a Geodude. It's found all over Hisui, bar the Alabaster Icelands regions and is easy to find.

Request 13

Request 13 - Trees that Bear Berries

Solution: Bring Bjorn three Cheri Berries, found by shaking trees with berries on.

Request 14

Request 14 - Berry Helpful

Solution: Bring Andra five Oran Berries, found by shaking berry trees around the world.

Request 15

Request 15 - Balloon Race in the Fieldlands

Solution: Burst 17 Balloons on the course.

Request 16

Request 16 - Strange Happenings at Midnight

Solution: Investigate Sanqua's house at night.

Request 17

Request 17 - To Bloom or Not to Bloom

Solution: Complete the Pokedex entry for Cherrim and show it to Kichi. Cherrim is found in shaking trees in The Heartland of the Obsidian Fieldlands, and the Gapejaw Bog in Crimson Mirelands. It's also found - again in trees - in the Lonely Spring, Fabled Spring, and Primeval Grotto locales of the Coronet Highlands.

Request 18

Request 18 - Please! Make Me a Pokeshi Doll

Solution: Craft a Pokeshi Doll, which is made from 3 Wood.

Request 19

Request 19 - A Peculiar Ponyta

Solution: Catch the blue Shiny Ponyta on Horseshoe Plains in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Request 20

Request 20 - The Mysterious Will-o'-the-Wisp

Solution: Catch the Chimchar found in the marked tree on Windswept Run in the Obsidian Fieldlands at night to show to Paira.

Request 21

Request 21 - Back-Alley Mr. Mime

Solution: Find the Mr. Mime in Jubilife Village, and then keep following it around town. It'll put up invisible walls that'll stop you reaching it so just work around until you find the way through the invisible maze.

Request 22

Request 22 - Eerie Apparitions in the Night

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find all 107 Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wisps. Check out our guide to finding every one and how to get the reward using that link.

Request 23

Request 23 - Getting Ahold of New Wares

Solution: Give 3 Hearty Grains to Tao Hua at Galaxy Hall

Request 24

Request 24 - Inspiration from Hippopotas

Solution: Catch and male and female Hippopotas to show to Vessa. These are found in the Sludge Mound and Scarlet Bog areas of the Crimson Mirelands, or on the Celestica Trail in the Coronet Highlands.

Request 25

Request 25 - The Pokemon in the Woodland Photo

Solution: Bring Dagero a Buneary, which is found in The Heartwood area of the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Request 26

Request 26 - Aim for the Big Leagues!

Solution: Score 10,000 points or more in the target practice challenge.

Request 27

Request 27 - Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields

Solution: Give Miller any Ground Type Pokemon

Request 28

Request 28 - Measuring Your Compatibility

Solution: Show Belamy a Pokemon that's friendly towards you.

Request 29

Request 29 - The Search for Bitter Leaves

Solution: Catch a Petalil for Anise, which is found in the Cottonsedge Prairie and Holm of Trials areas of the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 30

Request 30 - A Beautiful Rose...

Solution: Complete Roselia's Pokedex page and show it to Berra. Roselia is found in the Gapejaw Bog and Cloudpool Ridge areas of the Crimson Mirelands, and the Fabled Spring of the Coronet Highlands.

Request 31

Request 31 - Setting Up the Bogbound Camp

Solution: Defeat the three Stunky.

Request 32

Request 32 - The Headache-Stricken Psyduck

Solution: Fetch some medicine from the woman in the Medical Corps at the Galaxy Hall in Jubilife Village and bring it to Martia's Psyduck

Request 33

Request 33 - What a Massive Mushroom

Solution: Catch a Parasect for Morel and show it to him. Parasect are found all over the Crimson Mirelands, in the Nature's Pantry area of the Obsidian Fieldns, at Windbreak Stand in the Cobalt Coastlands, and in the Heavenward Lookout and Wayward Wood zones of the Coronet Highlands.

Request 34

Request 34 - Croagunk's Curative Poison

Solution: Catch a Croagunk for Pesselle. It's found at the Gapejaw Bog, Scarlet Bog, and Holm of Trials in the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 35

Request 35 - Battling with Pachirisu

Solution: Win the battle using only Pachirisu. It's found in the Droning Meadow area of the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 36

Request 36 - Watering with Care

Solution: Donate a Pokemon that knows Water Pulse to the Bogbound Camp in the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 37

Request 37 - The Fragrance of Nostalgic Herbs

Solution: Catch Risa a Tangela, which is found in Gapejaw Bog in the Crimson Mirelands, or on Crossing Slope in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 38

Request 38 - Gone Astray...in the Mirelands

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find Wanda in the Crimson Mirelands. Location above.

Request 39

Request 39 - All about Magikarp

Solution: Show Ceci the completed Pokedex page for Magikarp. You can find them at the Obsidian Falls and around Lake Verity in the Obsidian Fieldlands, or at the Fabled Spring in the Coronet Highlands.

Request 40

Request 40 - The Charm Lost in the Swamp

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find Yojiro's lost cham in the swamps of the Crimson Mirelands. Location above.

Request 41

Request 41 - An Elegant Tail

Solution: Catch Asabei a Glameow, which are found in Crossing Slope and Veilstone Cape in the Cobalt Coastlands, or on Glacier Terrace in the Alabaster Icelands.

Request 42

Request 42 - Help Wanted: Watering the Fields

Solution: Bring Miller a Water Type Pokemon.

Request 43

Request 43 - More New Wares

Solution: Give Tao Hau in Galaxy Hall at Jubilife Village a Pop Pod (found mainly on the Cobalt Coastlands shorelines).

Request 44

Request 44 - The Pokemon in the Nighttime Photo

Solution: Bring Dagero a Duskull. These are found in Deadwood Haunt on the Cobalt Coastlands, or on the Avalanche Slopes or Arena's Approach areas of the Alabaster Icelands. Duskull can only be caught at night.

Request 45

Request 45 - Shellos of the East and West

Solution: Bring Anthe a pink and blue Shellos. Pink Shellos can be found on Sandgem Flats or Ramanas Island within the Obsidian Fieldlands. Blue Shellos can be found in Tranquilty Cove and in Seagrass Haven in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 46

Request 46 - Setting Up the Coastlands Camp

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find the missing Yorrich, who's location is marked above.

Request 47

Request 47 - Balloon Race in the Coastlands

Solution: Burst at least 24 balloons in the race

Request 48

Request 48 - The Taste of Home

Solution: Give Floaro 3 Hearty Grains, 2 Hopo Berries, and 1 Razz Berry

Request 49

Request 49 - Keep an Eye Out for Aipom

Solution: Chase down the Aipom thieves.

Request 50

Request 50 - Double the Tails, Double the Fun

Request 51

Request 51 - Coming Up Roses

Solution: Catch Hiemo a Scyther, which is found in the Grandtree Arena area of the Obsidian Fieldlands, or in the Primeval Grotto in the Coronet Highlands.

Solution: Catch Netta a Finneon, which is found in Seagrass Haven in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 52

Request 52 - Eevee's Evolutions

Solution: Find Floaro's missing Eevee, who has evolved into an Umbreon and can be found in the Galaxy HQ 1st Floor in the left hand room.

Request 53

Request 53 - Octillery's Ink

Solution: Show Radisa the completed Pokedex page for Octillery. This can be found in the Castaway Shore and Islespy Shore areas of the Cobalt Coastlands.

Request 54

Request 54 - Serving Up Swap Snacks

Solution: Find Bonn 1 Sootfoot Root, 1 Springy Mushroom, and 1 Hopo Berry.

Request 55

Request 55 - Poor, Peckish Piplup

Solution: Give Maris a Bean Cake that you've crafted, the recipe for which can be purchased from the Craftworks in Jubilife Village.

Request 56

Request 56 - Getting Help from Machoke

Solution: Show Bosley the complete Pokedex page for Machoke. You can catch them in Obsidian Falls in the Obsidian Fieldlands, Castaway Shore in the Cobalt Coastlands.

It's also available in several locations in Coronet Highlands and Alabaster Icelands too.

Request 57

Request 57 - The Taste of Honey

Solution: Bring Almous a Combee from Ramanas Island.

Request 58

Request 58 - Gone Astray... in the Coastlands

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find Manda again, this time in the Cobalt Coastlands. Location marked above.

Request 59

Request 59 - Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse

Solution: Show Arezu a Misdreavus, which can be found in the Coronet Highlands (Stonetooth Rows, Sacred Plaza, Celestica Ruins) and in the Bonechill Wastes of the Alabaster Icelands.

Request 60

Request 60 - Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields

Solution: Donate any Pokemon that knows Rock Smash to Miller.

Request 61

Request 61 - Even More New Wares

Solution: Give Tao Hua in the Galaxy Hall 3 Crunchy Salt

Request 62

Request 62 - The Pokemon in the River Photo

Solution: Bring Dagero a Turtwig, which can be found at the Droning Meadow in the Crimson Mirelands.

Request 63

Request 63 - Fancy, Fashionable Wormadam

Solution: Bring Anthe a Wormadam. They can be found in various forms hiding in trees across Hisui.

Request 64

Request 64 - Getting to Know Ghosts

Solution: Show Ward the completed Pokedex entry for Gastly. The Ghost Type can only be found at night, but in several locations across the Crimson Mirelands and Coronet Highlands, as well as in the Bonechill Wastes of the Alabaster Icelands.

Request 65

Request 65 - Setting Up the Mountain Camp

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company )

Solution: Find the Bronzor's friend, who's location is marked above.

Request 66

Request 66 - The Sea's Legend

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: This is the most complicated Request in the game, so head over to our full Pokemon Legends: Arceus Sea's Legend guide for the full walkthrough.

Request 67

Request 67 - The Clefairy's Moonlit Dance

Solution: Investigate what Clefairy get up to in the Fabled Spring in the Coronet Highlands during a full moon. Make sure to rest at camp 'until nightfall' until you've got the full moon. Then report back to Astair.

Request 68

Request 68 - The Sea's Legend

Solution: Donate a Nosepass to Gully. It can be found in the Celestica Ruins and Primeval Grotto areas of the Coronet Highlands.

Request 69

Request 69 - Gone Astray...in the Highlands

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Find Wanda (again). Her new location is marked above.

Request 70

Request 70 - Colorful New Looks

Solution: Bring Anthe one Blue, Red, and Green shard. These items can only be found inside Space-Time Distortions.

Request 71

Request 71 - New Wares Yet Again

Solution: Bring the ever greedy Tao Hua in the Galaxy Hall 3 Sand Radishes.

Request 72

Request 72 - Peselle's Easy Errand

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Bring 100 Medicinal Leeks to Peselle. You can't buy them so you'll have to collect them manually. It's not even a good reward, so only do this if you're a real completionist.

Request 73

Request 73 - Who's the Real Burmy?

Solution: Bring Leif and his "friends" all three of Burmy's forms to them, along with completing Burmy's Pokedex entry. Burmy can be found in wobbling trees all over Hisui and tend to drop somewhat at random.

Request 75

Request 74 - A Bit of Help from Blissey

Solution: Help Pippa reunite with a Blissey by battling an Abomasnow.

Request 75

Request 75 - Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse

Solution: Catch a Kirlia for Arezu. It can be found in the Shrouded Ruins in the Crimson Mirelands, or at Heart's Crag and the Snowpoint Temple areas of the Alabaster Icelands.

Request 76

Request 76 - Mushroom Hunting with Swinub

Solution: Arm yourself with a Swinub (available in the Bonechill Wasts, Avalugg's Legacy, and Avalance Slopes areas of the Alabaster Icelands). Then use it to help Morel find mushrooms.

Request 77

Request 77 - Gone Astray...in the Fieldlands

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Wanda's ... wandered... off again, and this time she can be found at the location above.

Request 78

Request 78 - Setting Up the Icepeak Camp

Solution: Find Craig, who's just across the river on the other side of the falls to Brice.

Request 79

Request 79 - Balloon Race in the Icelands

Solution: Pop at least 30 balloons in the race.

Request 80

Request 80 - The Perfect Pickle Recipe

Solution: Bring Radisa 2 Crunchy Salt, 2 Plump Beans, and 2 Two King's Leaf.

Request 81

Request 81 - In Search of a Fiery Pokemon

Solution: Donate a Fire Type Pokemon to Brice.

Request 82

Request 82 - Traces of a Lost Village

Solution: Just follow the waypoints the game gives you and you'll learn about a sweet slice of history.

Request 83

Request 83 - Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: For this you'll have to find all 5 Pokemon Legends: Arceus Alolan Vulpix, who have hidden themselves away in the snow of the Avalanche Slopes area of the Alabaster Icelands. Locations above.

Request 84

Request 84 - The Bermite Enthusiast

Solution: Complete the Pokedex entry for Bergmite and show it to the supposed superfan Dominia.

Request 85

Request 85 - A Home Under the Eaves

Solution: Just follow the waypoints and you'll unravel a cute story about this Chimecho.

Request 86

Request 86 - Gone Astray...in the Icelands

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Wanda's not lost this time, her brother Zeke is. You can find him at the location above.

Request 87

Request 87 - Rolling with Spheal

Solution: Follow the hill down from Senki and keep discovering Spheal until you reach the bottom.

Request 88

Request 88 - Steely Lucario

Solution: Battle the Lucario and win.

Request 89

Request 89 - The Diamond's Clan Treasure

Solution: Battle Adaman and win. You'll get the Adamant Crystal as a reward, which allows you to change Dialga's form.

Request 90

Request 90 - The Pearl Clan's Treasure

Solution: Battle Iridia and win. You'll get the Lustrous Globe as a reward, which allows you to change Palkia's form.

Request 91

Request 91 - On the Trail of Girantina

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Solution: Track down and catch Girantina. It's found in the Turnback Cave, which is the cave location near the Spring

Request 94

Request 94 - Incarnate Forces of Hisui

Solution: Catch Tonadus, Thundrus and Landorus. They are available only in the following locations: