Podcast: TalkRadar UK #53

Hello there and welcome to a brand-spanking new episode of your favourite gaming podcast with the words 'talk','radar' and 'UK'in the title.



This week Matt, Justin, Dave H and Nathan take you on a journey through burning subjects that are currentlylighting up the games industry while also stuffing their greedy faces with donuts (video below).



So what can you expect from the fearsome foursome?



- The news!:Find out what happens when online gaming grievances spill into the real world. (Two words: beat down)

-Appreciationsection!: Matt delves into his past to show some retrospectivelove for agame and characterhe adores

- Question of the week!: In which we read out your answers to the question... Which game reminds you most of your childhood? You can play one of Nathan's favourites Spectrum classic, Chaos,here.

- What we've been playing!: We've actually played somethingother than Super Mario Galaxy 2 this week. Sort of. Woo!

- GamesRadar Hotline!: We have an actual phone call for once. And loads of your text messages to read out.

Above: Justin goes wakka-wakka with his iPad Pac-Man and his sugary donut version





Post date: Wednesday 25th August 2010

Run time: 1 hour 31 minutes 22 seconds

Intro music:Sabrepulse | Outro music:The Disco King

Find all the previous episodes of TalkRadar UK on ourcompendium page