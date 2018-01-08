PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Xbox update improves frame rate, performance and weapons balance

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Xbox One update is making start on improving frame rates and overall performance, as well as a few other tweaks. Weapon damage and controls are also getting a few changes.

It's safe to say PUBG was a little ropey for launch on Xbox One. Despite obvious issues, the spirit of the game is there but the transition of an already not overly optimised game on PC to Xbox is rough around the edges.

However, developer Bluehole has promised work on the game is far from over and this patch is the first step on the road to a 'final' release (it's currently on Game Preview, MS' version of Early Access). You can read the full patch notes below - its small changes mainly, but all going in the right direction.

Gameplay

Aim acceleration can now be adjusted by players via in-game option

Player weapon damage has been increased against vehicles. We will continue to monitor player feedback and telemetry and make further balancing adjustments as needed in future updates

FPP Solo matchmaking queue will be made available for NA/EU/and Oceanic servers. We will open other modes within those regions as concurrency allows

Fixed an issue that caused indoor lighting and shadows to appear too dark and blueish

Analog stick acceleration added while exiting the plane and while parachuting

Optimization

PhysX performance enhancements

Server FPS slightly increased

Client FPS slightly increased

Some VFX received slight optimizations

Options

Music on/off option added

Bug fixes