Planet Coaster: Console Edition is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020

The spiritual successor to the Roller Coaster Tycoon games is coming to consoles: Frontier Developments has announced that Planet Coaster, the theme park building sim it first released on PC in 2016, will finally arrive on PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. The company celebrated the news with a new trailer that shows a family who has bits of their house replaced with soda stands and roller coaster tracks, but in a good way.

If you've never played Planet Coaster or the Roller Coaster Tycoon games, they're exactly what they say on the tin: you build up theme parks from small regional attractions to huge coaster hot spots, using pre-made rides or by designing your own Extremely Safe creations. You can also tweak the amount of salt that your snack bars put in their fries so your guests get thirsty and buy more drinks.

Frontier says Planet Coaster: Console Edition will offer "all of the depth, strategy and customisation found in the beloved PC game" while bringing forward the ways the game has been improved via post-launch updates. That probably won't include paid DLC like the one that added the Ghostbusters and Back to the Future content (at least not as part of the base version), but it will probably roll in free DLC like the Anniversary Update, which added more detailed management options and a custom scenario editor.

Frontier has taken its time bringing Planet Coaster to consoles, but porting PC sim games to consoles is a unique challenge; their detailed interfaces and controls aren't as easy to translate over to big screens and gamepads as many other genres. Frontier's latest sim, Planet Zoo , just hit PCs earlier this month, so we may be looking at more of a PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett arrival for that one.