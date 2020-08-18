Planes, Trains, and Automobiles being rebooted with Will Smith and Kevin Hart

Get ready for another reboot. John Hughes' 1987 classic comedy Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is being remade, with Will Smith and Kevin Hart as the leads, taking over from Steve Martin and John Candy.

"I've been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with," Hart wrote on Instagram. "We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let's goooooo."

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles follows two mismatched travelling partners who are forced to become bunkmates as they travel across the country to get home on time for Thanksgiving. Where Candy brought the humour, Martin played the straight man. Though not confirmed, the most obvious matching would be for Smith to take on Martin’s role and Hart to be the more comic of the two, but – who knows – maybe they could surprise us.

Deadline reports that Aeysha Carr will script the remake. Carr’s previous credits do not include any feature-length movies, but she has written episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and the upcoming Hulu series Woke.

Smith’s been busy rebooting multiple projects in recent weeks, with the YouTube personality acting as producer on the upcoming dark, dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He also brought back Bad Boys earlier this year, and played the blue genie in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin. Maybe they’ll make a sequel to I, Robot next…