Pixar’s Lightyear gets a PS1 makeover and now we miss classic movie tie-in games

Pixar’s Lightyear has received a PS1 makeover, so now we really wish movie tie-in games were as popular now as they were back in the early 2000s.

3D artist and Twitter user @Hoolopee (opens in new tab) has taken scenes from Pixar’s latest film Lightyear and reimagined them as a PS1 game. Designed similarly to the officially licened Disney games from the late 90s and early 2000s such as Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue, Monsters Inc Scare Island (aka Scream Team), and more, the creation is teeming with nostalgia as each frame contains a tonne of polygons and bare bones effects.

According to comments underneath Hoolopee's YouTube video (opens in new tab), the whole process only took around a week to complete, but this was sped up due to the artist starting on some of the video’s assets late last year. One of the highlights of the project though has to be the Toy Story 2 reference towards the end of the video which sees Rex pick up a copy of the Lightyear game on PS1 in Al’s Toy Barn.

Hoolopee is no stranger to PS1 demakes either, although they’ve said this is the first non-game-related demake they’ve done, their YouTube channel is full of video game demakes from Elden Ring on PS1 (opens in new tab), to Resident Evil Village on PS1 (opens in new tab), and even Death Stranding on the classic PlayStation console (opens in new tab). All of which look as blocky and choppy as they would have been back in the day.