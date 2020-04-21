Popular

Persona 5 Royal Confidants guide: How to unlock all Confidants and what they get you

How to unlock and utilize the many Persona 5 Royal Confidants

The Persona 5 Royal Confidants are much more accessible compared to the original game, both because you get more free time, and because you gain more Confidant and stat points overall. This makes it easier to level and even max out multiple Confidants, and that means stronger Personas and dozens of bonuses for you. 

The question, then, is what are the best Persona 5 Royal Confidants to level? Well, that mostly depends on which characters you like and what abilities you favor, but there are a few standout Confidants that everyone should go for just to make the game more fulfilling. We've outlined all the Confidants, how to unlock them, and what benefits they offer below. First, though, we've picked out a few recommended Confidants. 

Party members for party bonuses*

Your main party members all have Confidants of their own - Chariot, Lovers, Magician, Empress, Priestess, Hermit, and Emperor - and all of them can unlock neutral party bonuses which allow them to cure statuses, endure attacks, improve negotiations, and perform follow-up attacks. We recommend leveling at least three active party members' Confidants to max, in addition to Futaba's, so you can have a full team with all available party bonuses. 

Fortune to speed up all other Confidants

Fortune is the most valuable Confidant in the game. At Fortune level five, you unlock the ability to pay 5,000 Yen to instantly deepen your affinity with any other Confidant, and you can do this once a day. This won't actually level your Confidants, but it will cut out virtually all of those dreaded "just hang out to gain notes" sessions, which makes leveling multiple Confidants much easier. 

Temperance to save a ton of time 

The Temperance Confidant will also save you time in the long run, letting you spend more time on Confidants and social stats and less time handling busywork. You'll be able to make tools and read books in class, do laundry without blowing your evening, and even hang out with Confidants on days you explore the Metaverse. 

Strength to make the strongest Persona

Once you raise the Strength Confidant a few levels, you'll unlock the ability to fuse Persona which are above your current level - in exchange for a hefty chunk of change, that is. This ability is well worth it, because even a single high-level Persona can carry you through some tough fights. 

Councillor, Faith, and Justice for the third semester

Persona 5 Royal features three new and critical Confidants: Councillor, Faith, and Justice. These are all tied to characters who play major roles in the events of the new third semester, so it's important to level all of them. As outlined below, these Confidants also have deadlines attached to them, so prioritize them when you can. 

Persona 5 Royal Confidants guide  

CONFIDANTCHARACTERHOW TO UNLOCK AND LEVELCONFIDANT BENEFITS
FoolPrison MasterUnlocked and leveled through the story.Negotiation, Third Eye

Hold more Persona

Earn more fusion burst EXP
MagicianMorganaUnlocked and leveled through the story.Craft more infiltration tools

Party bonuses*
PriestessMakoto NijimaMeet Makoto at school to unlock and level. Knowledge level three needed for rank, Charm level five needed for rank six.Analyze enemy moves, drops, and defenses

Party bonuses*

Romanceable
EmpressHaru OkumuraMeet Haru at school to unlock and level. Proficiency level five needed for rank two.Grow vegetables which restore party SP

Party bonuses*

Romanceable
EmperorYusuke KitagawaMeet Yusuke in the Shibuya underground walkway to unlock and level. Proficiency level four needed for rank six.Duplicate and create skill cards

Party bonuses*
HierophantSojiro SakuraSpeak to Sojiro at Leblanc to unlock and level. Level capped until Futaba's arc. Kindness level five needed for rank seven.Make coffee and curry which restore SP
LoversAnn TakamakiSpeak to Ann in the Shibuya underground mall to unlock and level. Kindness level two needed for rank two.Chance to cancel enemy moves

Party bonuses*

Romanceable
ChariotRyuji SakamotoSpeak to Ryuji at school to unlock. Speak to him at school, in Shibuya, and over text to level.Stealthier dashing

Insta-kill low-level enemies by dashing into them

Party bonuses*
JusticeGoro AkechiSpeak to Akechi in Kichijoji at night to unlock and level. Intelligence level four needed for rank seven. Must reach level eight by November 18.Chance to reveal enemy affinities at start of battle

Party bonuses*
HermitFutaba SakuraSpeak to Futaba outside Leblanc to unlock and level. Kindness level four needed for rank two.Chance to restore HP/SP, give Kaja or Charge buffs, swap KO'd members, or block attacks

Chance to instantly map Mementos floors

Chance to Hold Up at start of battle

Chance to reset search objects after battle

Romanceable
FortuneChihaya MifuneSpeak to Chihaya in Shibuya on clear days to unlock and level.Fortune readings which:

Improve social stat growth;

Grant more money in combat;

Raise any Confidant affinity;

Reveal all Confidant benefits;

Trigger Velvet Room alarm;

Or highlight optimal conversation choices

Romanceable
StrengthTwin WardensSpeak to the Twin Wardens in the Velvet Room, to the left of your cell gate. Complete Persona fusion challenges to level.Group Persona fusions

Train Personas in the Velvet Room to add attribute resistances

Fuse Persona that are a higher level than you
Hanged ManIwai MunehisaSpeak to Iwai in his shop after receiving the mystery bag. Guts level four needed for rank one, Guts level five needed for rank eight..More guns available at shop

Custom gun mods which add elements
DeathTae TakemiSpeak to Takemi in her clinic at Yongen-Jaya. Guts level two needed for rank two, Charm level four needed for rank eight.Healing items and accessories for purchase

Romanceable
TemperanceSadayo KawakamiAfter the maid event with Ryuji, call Kawakami from Leblanc on Fridays and Saturdays to unlock and level. Guts level three needed for rank one. Level capped until the end of summer break.Chance to gain free time at school

Save time by having Kawakami make coffee or curry, craft infiltration tools, or do laundry for you

Head out even after Metaverse excursions by receiving a massage

Romanceable
DevilIchiko OhyaAfter the Madarame arc, speak to Ohya in the Shinjuku bar to unlock and level.Reduces Palace security levels and makes ambushing easier

Romanceable
TowerShinya OdaAfter encountering the cheating gamer in Mementos, speak to Shinya at the Akihabara arcade to unlock and level.Unlocks gun-based bonuses and attacks for ambushing and negotiating, including a guaranteed down shot

Buffs gun attacks
StarHifumi TogoSpeak to Hifumi in the Kanda church at night to unlock and level. Charm level three needed for rank one, Intelligence level five needed for rank eight.Swap party members in combat

Allow backup members to do follow-up attacks

Hastens escape, and lets you escape while surrounded

Earn extra money by winning battles in one turn

Romanceable
MoonYuuki MishimaSpeak to Mishima in Shinjuku to level. Clearing Mementos targets is essential to progressing this Confidant.Increases EXP gains

Allows backup members to earn EXP
SunToranosuke YoshidaTo unlock, work at the beef bowl restaurant after speaking with Yoshida at the Shibuya station square (multiple times). Speak to Yoshida in the station square on Sunday nights to level.Chance to improve negotiation results

Recruit Persona that are a higher level than you
JudgeSae NijimaUnlocked and leveled through the story.Story purposes only
FaithKasumi YoshizawaSpeak to Kasumi to unlock and level. She will initiate most hangout sessions during story moments. Level capped until later in the story. Must reach level five by December 18.Raises Joker's HP

Ambush enemies even if they hit you first

Ambush enemies from a distance using the grappling hook

Romanceable
CouncillorTakuto MarukiSpeak to Maruki at school to unlock and level. Must reach level nine by November 18.Raises Joker's SP

Chance for Joker to instantly recover ailments

Chance to become Charged and Focused at start of battle

Chance to recover SP when low
WorldN/AUnlocked and leveled through the story.Story purposes only
Austin Wood

As a staff writer and former freelancer, Austin focuses on day-to-day news happenings which serve as the perfect cover-up for his Destiny 2 column. He majored in journalism, loves to hate headlines, and never takes his Switch out of the dock.    
