The Boys' Garth Ennis brings his sadistic sensibilities to DC's Peacemaker in 2022

Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1 excerpt
Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1 excerpt (Image credit: DC)

The Boys' writer/co-creator Garth Ennis is bringing his ultra-violent, sinisterly satirical sensibilities to DC's own gun-toting vigilante Peacemaker in a January one-shot alongside artist Garry Brown, titled Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace.

(Image credit: DC)

Meant to bridge the gap for fans of John Cena's performance as Peacemaker in the recent The Suicide Squad film ahead of his HBO Max spin-off show Peacemaker, Disturbing the Peace digs into Peacemaker's comic book origins through the lens of an appointment between the brutal vigilante and the team psychiatrist for Task Force X.

Though, as DC's announcement points out, the encounter may be just as much about Peacemaker sizing up his handlers as it is the leaders of the so-called Suicide Squad trying to get a handle on the psyche of their latest enforcer.

For those unfamiliar with thelong, strange comic book history of Peacemaker (which dates back to the '60s), the character actually started out at Charlton Comics before the publisher went extinct and their heroes were bought by DC. Since coming to the DC Universe in the '80s, Peacemaker's twisted view of a violent path toward peace and his accompanying psychosis have increasingly formed the basis of his character - and even inspired Watchmen's Comedian.

Here's a gallery of covers and interior pages from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1:

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

page from Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1

As for Garth Ennis, his creative resume almost speaks for itself as the basis of why he makes a perfect fit for a writer to bring Peacemaker's origins into the modern DC Universe. Aside from his aforementioned fan-favorite, critically-acclaimed Punisher run, Ennis is also known for creating DC's Preacher, as well as his run on Hellblazer - and of course as the co-creator the comic that forms the basis of the current Amazon Prime streaming show The Boys.

Peacemaker: Disturbing the Peace #1 is due out January 25, 2022, with covers from Garry Brown, Amanda Conner, Juan Ferreyra, and Ryan Brown. Stay tuned to Newsarama for DC's full January 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

Peacemaker came to DC following Crisis on Infinite Earths, one of the best DC comics stories of all time.

George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)