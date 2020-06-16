PAX Australia 2020 is canceled

PAX Australia 2020 won't be happening, as the organizers have canceled the event due to concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to run from October 9 to 11 in Melbourne.

"Our thoughts are with our PAX community and everyone who helps us to deliver this incredible event each year. The aim since the beginning has always been to put on the best possible version of PAX Aus, provide a safe space for our community to gather, share our passion with each other and create new and lasting memories with those who matter to you most," reads a statement from the event's official website. "We have been working hard with our partners and exhibitors to explore all viable options but with our desire to bring you the best PAX Aus ever, the next edition of PAX Aus will now take place in 2021."

Like many other events that have been forced to shut down in the wake of the pandemic, Pax Australia could wind up hosting some sort of virtual alternative - a bit from today's announcement seems to suggest as much, anyway.

"While we can’t move forward with PAX Aus 2020 in the way we normally would, we are finding new and exciting ways to connect you and the PAX community with your favourite content and creators. Stay tuned to our social media channels in the coming days as we start to announce more information," the statement continues.

It seems like a century ago, but PAX East 2020 happened in late February, despite numerous companies including Sony and PUBG Corp. pulling out for health and safety reasons.

