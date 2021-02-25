Paramount Plus sets reboot TV shows including Frasier, The Italian Job, and Fatal Attraction

Along with a whole bunch of movies , new streaming platform Paramount Plus is set to have a bumper crop of original TV shows, too.

A grand total of 36 originals are expected to drop within the streamer's first year, including new takes on classic Paramount titles like the heist movie The Italian Job, psychological thriller Fatal Attraction, romantic dramas Flashdance and Love Story, and political thriller The Parallax View.

There's also a revival of sitcom Frasier, a spinoff of Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone, an adaptation of video game Halo , a Star Trek animated series, and the seventh and final season of comedy-drama Younger on the cards. Plus, we can expect a prison drama starring Jeremy Renner, a new weekly show hosted by Trevor Noah, and the renewal of sketch comedy Inside Amy Schumer. These shows will join the already confirmed Grease prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, and the series about the making of The Godfather, The Offer.

Paramount Plus launches in the US on March 4 – there's no word on what this means for the international release of these titles yet. The streamer will be available on two different pricing tiers. There'll be an ad-support version with all the Paramount movies, Paramount Plus originals, and some of the library for $4.99 a month, while a premium tier that includes live sports, news, and TV will cost $9.99 a month.