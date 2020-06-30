Ozark season 4 "will mark the final chapter" for the Byrdes and be split into two halves

Ozark season 4 is officially coming, and it's going to end the show with a two-part run.

Netflix confirmed the news of the family crime drama's fourth and final season today, after debuting Ozark season 3 back in March. Ozark season 4 will stretch across an extra long 14 episodes, split into two seven-episode halves that will debut separately, though we don't know when either half will arrive yet.

Netflix also remains cagey about how things will shake out for the Byrdes in the brief, official synopsis for Ozark season 4: "The new season will mark the final chapter in the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago life to their criminal enterprise in the Ozarks."

Jason Bateman, who plays main character Marty Byrde and serves as an executive producer on the show, gave an ominous tease of his own: "A supersized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark follows a seemingly unremarkable family from suburban Chicago as their lives are uprooted by a startling revelation: their pencil-pushing dad is a professional money launderer for a drug cartel. Things go wrong, and they end up trying to rebuild their lives and pay off their debts in a Missouri tourist town. Without spoiling the events of later seasons, you can probably guess that things go even wrong-er from there.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," showrunner Chris Mundy said. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us, both on screen and off, so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."