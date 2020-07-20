Overcooked: All You Can Eat brings every level from both games to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Overcooked: All You Can Eat combines the entire slapstick cooking franchise into one game for PS5 and Xbox Series X , and it's coming later this year.

Every level from Overcooked , Overcooked 2 , and their respective DLC is included in All You Can Eat. Since it's running on the Overcooked 2 engine, that means this is the first time you'll be able to play all of those levels from the original Overcooked - and the game will also feature cross-platform multiplayer, so you can scream at your friends for chopping too much salad even across console lines.

We're glad to announce "Overcooked! All You Can Eat!" coming to next-gen consoles late 2020. 🔥 Overcooked, Overcooked 2 & all DLCs remastered in 4k🌐Online cross-platform multiplayer across BOTH games🥰Accessibility options & assist mode🍽️ New Chefs & ContentTake a look! pic.twitter.com/sAGgdLWGDGJuly 20, 2020

All You Can Eat also adds seven all-new levels and three new playable chefs to the game, and some new features are planned as well: you can expect to play through the whole thing at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution, get into levels with shorter load times, and try out new accessibility features that range from color blindness options, dyslexic-friendly text, and a scalable user interface.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat's assist mode adds extra options to make it easier for players of all kinds to enjoy the game: you can give yourself longer rounds, make recipes time out more slowly, and even skip levels if you prefer to move on to greener pastures (or kitchens).

You'll be able to pick up Overcooked: All You Can Eat in both digital and physical form for both next-gen consoles. There's no specific release date announced at the moment, but hopefully that will change once we find out when PS5 and Xbox Series X are coming.